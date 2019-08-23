Home Lifestyle Food

Living alone in the city? Relive your roots with Gurugram based JustMyRoots

Earlier operational in just four cities, JustMyRoots is the first food tech platform globally that delivers perishable foods fresh at your doorstep.

The founding team of JustMyRoots.com

By Express News Service

Living alone in this city, is it mom’s hand-cooked food you are always craving for? Or are you a mom, who always worries about whether your child has eaten nothing at all?

JustMyRoots, a Gurugram-based food tech platform was started just to remedy these daily worries. It came into being in the same year as JustBengali.com, in 2017.

And this year, the brand launched its operations in 16 more cities, mainly Kolkata, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. Delhi-NCR tops this list. 

CEO and Co-founder Samiran Sengupta says the idea was to connect people back to their roots.

“People have to move out of their native places to study or work in metros. But they miss their native food or brands, and of course the dishes prepared by their mothers. We wanted them to live close to those memories and those foods.”

Earlier operational in just four cities, JustMyRoots is the first food tech platform globally that delivers perishable foods fresh at your doorstep.

“We have six distribution centres – each team has 14-15 people – across India to take care of the delivery process. All perishable packets (orders) are maintained between 5 and 8 degree centigrade and are shipped in flights. We deliver perishable goods within 24 hours of the food being prepared. Sometimes it takes 48 hours,” says the Gurugram-based founder, who spent all his life working for MNCs.

For 1kg food, you pay Rs 299. Apart from that, you can also order products manufactured by local brands and vendors in your cities. “We have delivered over a lakh packets. People can place orders on our website and app.”

TAGS
JustMyRoots Gurugram JustBengali.com Delhi
