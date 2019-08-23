Home Lifestyle Food

Start your day with nice cup of tea at the new Cha Bar in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

Located near the Delhi Metro station, Cha Bar, Lajpat Nagar, showcases a wide range of teas and other preparations.

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

There’s good news for residents of Lajpat Nagar — tea café Cha bar has opened its fifth store in this south Delhi locality. 

Located near the Delhi Metro station, the store showcases a wide range of teas and other preparations.

Talking about the newly-opened outlet, Nitin Warikoo, Head- Cha Bar, said, “We wanted to bring our range of Cha Bar teas to our fans and tea lovers in Lajpat Nagar.

The place captures the essence of the brand, not just in our range of teas and dishes that are served, but also the experience it offers.” 

Whether you want a rich, full-bodied, strong-flavoured tea or a light fragrant taste in your brew, the Cha Bar has one for you.

After all, there is nothing quite like a good cup of tea to pep you up in the morning or relax you at the end of a hectic day. Head to Cha Bar and take your pick! 

TAGS
Cha Bar Lajpat Nagar Delhi Nitin Warikoo
