Experience Izakaya - true flavours from Japan

Modern day Japan is a wondrous combination of advanced technology and ancient traditions. These wonders can also be tasted in the contemporary flavours from the country. If you are looking for such flavours and ambience in the city, we’ve got a spot for you. Kampai in Aerocity is a beautifully decorated restaurant that takes on the traditional concept of Japanese pub – Izakaya. Izakaya is a shop where people sit with alcohol. The idea is to keep ordering dishes along with alcohol and have a great time. What better name for an Izakaya theme restaurant but Kampai, which translates to ‘cheers’ in English.

On our recent visit to the restaurant, we were greeted with their cocktails ‘Japanese Slippers’, a vodka based drink with citrus and melon flavours and ‘Wasabi Martini’, which is a take on the classic gin based drink. For the wasabi lovers, this martini is a perfect choice.

Next we tried the ‘Miso Shitake’ and ‘Edamame’. While the traditional salted ‘Edamame’ is available, the restaurant has added an Indian twist with it’s chilli garlic flavour. The shitake maintains it’s original flavours and is the most pleasurable as it’s meant to be. From the appetisers we tried ‘Tori No Kara-Age’, the Karage style fried chicken. It is better than anything a chicken lover can ask for in the fried category as the popular big names.

But what took the prize in appetisers was ‘Yaki Buta Baraniku’, braised belgian pork belly with honey and soy jam. The sweetness from the honey and jam combined with the beautiful texture of pork belly made it irresistible. We were barely able to keep my chopsticks away from this dish.

We were almost done with our drinks and there came another round, keeping up with the theme. A take on Whiskey sour, ‘Yuzu Sansho Sour’ introduces a twist with Sansopepper and Yuzu puree. ‘Chu Hai’ packes a good punch with ginger and vodka. We paired this round with Unagi, Salmon skin roll, California roll, and Spider roll. Salmon skin roll has the crunch and softness. For those looking to try a variety of sea food, this is a great option.



We decided to end the meal with some comfort food. We ordered ramen and beer. The ‘Tantan men Ramen’ was everything one would love to order on a lazy weekend. While it was hard for us to leave the place after all that loveliness, we went back home with smiles and a promise to come back again.