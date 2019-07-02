Home Lifestyle Food

You can buy authentic French croissants now as L’Opera finds its way to Noida

L’Opera, well-known for bringing authentic French bakery and pastry flavours to India, has opened an outlet in Noida.

The interiors of new L’Opera.

By Express News Service

Located in Max Towers in Sector 16B, this is L’Opera’s 17th retail outlet in Delhi-NCR and 21st in India. French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler inaugurated the outlet on June 29. “L’Opera is one of the finest examples of Indo-France success story,” Ziegler remarked, on opening the outlet.  

An exclusive brunch was organised for the occasion, attended by Ambassadors and High Commissioners, and noted personalities from the world of business, arts, fashion and media. 

“Here, one can soak in an authentic French experience, with ample seating for a traditional French breakfast and other meals, and an array of products for a quick bite. L’Opéra at Max Towers will no doubt become a landmark and reference for the modern offices and residences coming up in Noida,” said Executive Chairman Kazem Samandari. “It sets a new standard for a true Parisian experience, in a beautiful and inspiring setting,” he added.

The 52-seater L’Opera is spread over 1,500 sqft on the ground floor of the building. Fitted with Louis XVI-style furniture in wood and marble-top tables adorning white and pastel carnations, the outlet is also decorated in unique brass figurative sculptures by South African artist Ruhan Janse Van Vuuren.

On the menu are freshly baked croissants, artisanal breads, classic French quick bites like Croque Monsieur, Vol au Vent, Onion and Tomato Tarts with goat cheese to pumpkin and coconut milk soup, signature pastries and macaroons. 

The health-conscious can opt for fresh juices, granola, cereal breads, eggs and salads, organic granola served with yoghurt and vegan soups.

