From Noma to Gurgaon: World’s best chefs to cook a nine-course meal for you

chhavi bhatia By

Express News Service

When internationally renowned chefs come together to cut, chop, toss and serve, the result is expected to be spectacular. As many as seven masters of their craft will be delighting gastronomes with their cooking at Together At 12th for the second edition of the Chefs’ World Tour. The event, spread across two days will be held on July 24 and 25 where each chef will serve a course with his or home country as inspiration, using at least one local ingredient from India. The Chefs’ World Tour is a unique gathering of culinary experts who, since their time at Noma (one of the world's top restaurants), have conquered the world and work in prominent positions in the best kitchens around the world.

In this nine-course meal, they will take guests on a culinary journey around the world, teasing their palate with delicious dishes from leading restaurants where normally the waiting list to reserve a table runs into weeks. The first edition of the Chefs’ World Tour was held at Hotel De Kaserne in The Netherlands. Together At 12th will provide these chefs a platform to come together and share their experience, passion, and love for food with each other as well as with the public.

Chef Vanshika Bhatia

The team would include chefs of Masque (Mumbai), Rooh (Chicago), District Winery (Washington), Wilderness Guide (Finland), Pollevie (Netherlands), t’ Nonnetje (Netherlands) to name a few.

“Together At 12th is committed to quality and providing the best experience to their patrons and in extending this endeavour we are hosting the Chefs’ World Tour. Our focus is to serve the best food and drinks to our guests showcasing local ingredients in a truly world-class fashion,” says co-owner Nitin Tewari while talking about the event.

The Famous Seven

Among the chefs who will be working their magic is Chef Tom, Sous Chef for 2 Michelin Star restaurant, t’ Nonnetje (Netherlands). His ambition and passion is to keep learning innovative techniques to incorporate in his cooking.

A committed believer in using unique and innovative food practices, Chef Julian, Sous Chef, District Winery(Washington DC) has also started his own foraging company, Arcadia Ventures, focusing on mushrooms. Chef Marten has been behind the stove of many Michelin Starred restaurants in his culinary journey and is currently honouring vegetables in his kitchen at Pollevie. Former Sous Chef at Masque, Chef Rahul’s food philosophy is focused on ingredients.

Together At 12th

Representing India is Chef Vanshika, head chef at Together At 12th. After working for few of the best restaurants in the world, Vanshika now is using all the knowledge gathered in her own kitchen at the restaurant.

Meet the magicians

After working for few of the best restaurants in Europe, Chef Severi who formerly worked at Eik Savoy, has now taken his love for ingredients to another level by becoming a wilderness guide in Finland. Meanwhile, Chef Sahil of Rooh turned his love for food and feeding people, into passion. This Chef De Cuisine’s defining trait is his keen eye and intuition help him grasp what every diner wants.

Chefs' World Tour

Wed, 24 – Fri, 26 Jul

Together at 12th, 12th Floor, Le Meridien Hotel, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Sector 26

Gurugram, Haryana

(Sign up for the meal of your choice here)

(With online desk inputs)