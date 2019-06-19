Home Lifestyle Food

Why sharing a dessert might be a good idea

A study recently published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology suggests that there might be some wisdom to this order of eating.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana Singh
Express News Service

As a nutritionist, I almost never tire of extolling the virtues of healthy eating. But for a change, I will talk about the not-so-healthy foods this week. Eating dessert is often equated to eating unhealthily. But let’s acknowledge that it is one of the pleasures in life, and the psychological effects of banishing sweets may actually be detrimental. I am certainly not making a case for eating too much sugar, but going totally sugar-free is not necessary.

The WHO recommendation for adults allows for five percent of the total calorie intake from cane sugar, honey, jaggery, date sugar, and the many other forms of sugar we encounter. Therefore, there is scope to eat dessert, but how much of it to eat and what qualifies as a healthy dessert are important points to consider. Most of us eat dessert at the end of a meal. A simple reason for this is that the sweet taste is so gratifying that we’d like it to linger on. An exception to this norm is to be found in the Gujarati meal, which begins with dessert.

A study recently published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology suggests that there might be some wisdom to this order of eating.

In this rather interesting study, for one group of participants, the dessert was placed at the beginning of the line at a university cafeteria, whereas for the control group, it was at the end of the line. It was observed that those who ate the dessert first consumed, on an average, 30 per cent less calories than the other group that ate the dessert at the end. This appears to be a useful dietary strategy when trying to lose weight.
The lead researcher of the study explained that when you eat a high-calorie dessert first, you are conscious to choose healthier options in the main course. This way one manages to avoid consuming extra calories.
In my own experience I have observed that when we eat dessert at the end of the meal, it is usually despite feeling full. Naturally, then, we tend to overeat, both calorifically and otherwise. Incidentally, there’s equally good evidence that suggests saving your dessert till the end of the meal. So, what should you be doing?

Whether the dessert comes at the beginning or the end, the focus should be on getting enough green veggies, protein and fibre from the meal.
This way, the sugar spike is blunted and the hormones insulin and glucagon balance each other out. Regardless of where in the meal the dessert is placed, one must exercise portion control. Therefore, sharing a dessert may be the best way to enjoy it!

Neelanjana Singh
Nutrition Therapist & Wellness Consultant

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp