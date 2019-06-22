Forget McD,  visit Telangana Pindi Vantalu stall instead

Shreya Panda By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation recently opened a stall selling Telangana Pindi Vantalu at Haritha restaurant. The stall aims to sell and popularise snacks and sweets from Telangana. On offer were various crispy items including Sakinalu, Sarva Pindi, Chegodilu and Murukku.

The sweet platter included Ariselu, Laddu, Gavvalu and Mysore Pak. Panyala Bhoopathi Reddy, chairman of TSTDC, inaugurated the event. “In India, nothing defines our heritage better than our distinct and diverse food.

To uphold the cultural heritage of Telangana, the tourism department has opened this stall,” he said. So, the next time you crave for some snacks, forget McDonalds and Pizza Hut, and make your way to Telangana Pindi Vantalu stall instead.