Platter of delight at ITC Kakatiya

The Bohri food promotion ongoing at Deccan Pavilion, ITC Kakatiya features delights from the Bohra community who are said to be immigrants from Yemen settled in Gujarat.

That’s how several of the dishes are prepared in such a way that a group of people can eat from a thhaal or better a complete meal from one box.

We savoured Dabba Gosht as it offers a full meal experience given it contains boneless mutton pieces prepared in a broth of ginger and garlic followed by shah zeera and a paste of cashew nuts.

It’s sauteed and then cooked till a thick gravy is formed. It is then baked with milk, grated cheese and a dash of egg-whites. Some boiled macaroni is also added before it goes inside the oven.

For a dash of colour sliced tomatoes are added on the top of the dish.

The taste is of good comfort food that one craves for on a rainy afternoon or a nippy night.

Chef Ismail Khan from ITC Maratha prepared has curated the menu and says, “Mutton is a very important part of Bohri-Muslim cuisine.”

The sit-down dinner starts with creamy vanilla ice cream followed by Cheese Paratha and Chicken Roll. Adds the chef, “We start the meal with something meetha that’s why the ice cream comes first.” Our pick from the menu is Sauce Murghi and Bohri Murgh Biryani.

As the name suggests the chicken cooked in tomato sauce has khatta meetha taste and is delicious to eat with or without naan or bread of your choice.

The biryani was cooked like Kachche Gosht Kii Biryani and was light in flavour and texture. We also enjoyed the haleem, very much like Hyderabadi one but with less spices.

It makes for a good weekend meal if you are looking for unique layers and flavours in your plate.



On till June 30.

Price Rs 1,999 (All Inclusive)