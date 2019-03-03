From Japan, with love

Magandeep Singh By

Express News Service

There are a few things that intrigue me like a foreign culture. It was the reason why (and how) I ended up in France, learning the language and their way of life, and consequently returned a sommelier. An equal position of love and adornment is occupied in my heart by Japan. So recently when the Japanese Embassy announced an event around their famous cuisine, or more specifically, around sushi, I just had to be there.

It started with a demonstration by two acclaimed Japanese chefs who showed us how they prepare sushi. For the uninitiated, what they prepared for us was nigiri, which is a type of sushi, where a slice of raw fish is placed atop a small ball of pressed (sometimes vinegared) rice. A sashimi, by comparison, is just a slice of raw fish. And then we have maki, which is served as a roll, with rice or nori seaweed for wrapper. All three are types of sushi (okay, some contend sashimi isn’t since there’s no rice involved but we shall leave the semantics for now), and they all involve raw fish, served up with (or without) rice and other condiments.

Next, the doors were opened to the real spread—stall after stall of restaurants all set up by the top chefs and purveyors of Japanese food around town. Think of any famed establishment worth its gari, and they were here. From the big restaurants in prestigious hotels to small joints tucked away in hotels which have a quasi-100 percent Japanese clientele—they were all here. And serving!

So all we had to do was grab a plate and let our palates lead us, which is precisely what I did. What followed was a food frenzy as we were served up some of the best versions and interpretations of true Japanese cuisine all laid out in the verdant lawns of the Embassy.

The food was definitely the highlight, but the drinks weren’t forgotten either: we had Hiroe Miki, the 2018 Miss Tea Ambassador finalist from Japan, who was preparing Japanese teas for us even as she explained the differences between Chinese and Indian green teas. And then there was Enter Sake with their three variants—the Silver is ripe and lush while the Black is punchy and heady. However, the winner, for me, was the Gold one which is truly gold standard. Just besides, another counter with Japanese sake and spirits further enriched the choices at hand.

Japanese food, given how different it is from most Indian cuisines—minimalist, low on spice, lots of meat and raw fish—has become extremely popular in India regardless. One reason for that are the health benefits of eating the way they do. From longevity to keeping diseases such as heart ailments and cancer at bay (not medically but definitely statistically), they certainly are doing something right with their daily dietary intake which benefits them in the long run.

That said, the food may have medicinal value but it certainly doesn’t taste like medicine; it’s yummy! Sure it’s an acquired taste but once one gets the hang of it, as also the hang of picking up the pieces with chopsticks and not splashing soya all over, it can be quite fun.

What I do find that they share with Indian fare is the idea of community dining—good food is better when shared. And on that note, even as I thank the Japanese Embassy for this eye-opening evening, I leave you to chart your course to the nearest Japanese restaurant and indulge in some hearty food and banter with some tea and sake to keep you company.The writer is a sommelier. mail@magandeepsingh.com