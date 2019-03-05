Home Lifestyle Food

Fast foods less healthy now than 30 years ago

The study demonstrates that the calories, portion sizes, and sodium content overall have worsened over time and remain high.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sandwich

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW YORK: Despite the addition of healthy foods such as salads and sprouts to the menu, fast food is less healthy today than it was 30 years ago, and is increasingly contributing to obesity, say researchers.

The study, led by Boston University, demonstrates that the calories, portion sizes, and sodium content overall have worsened (increased) over time and remain high.

"Given the popularity of fast food, our study highlights one of the changes in our food environment that is likely part of the reason for the increase in obesity and related chronic conditions over the past several decades, which are now among the main causes of death," said lead investigator Megan A. McCrory, from the varsity.

"Our study offers some insights on how fast food may be helping to fuel the continuing problem of obesity and related chronic conditions," McCrory added.

For the study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the team examined changes offered by 10 of the top fast-food restaurants over the 30-year period from 1986 to 2016.

They found that the total number of starters, desserts and side dishes increased by 226 per cent, or 22.9 items per year.

Calories in all three categories increased significantly, with the largest increases in desserts (62 kcals per decade), followed by starters (30 kcals per decade).

These increases were mainly due to the increase in portion size, which was statistically significant in entrees (13 grams per decade) and desserts (24 grams per decade) categories.

Sodium also increased significantly in all menu categories, while iron levels increased significantly in desserts.

Changes in calcium and iron levels, particularly in desserts, is a positive development since these nutrients are important for good bone mass and preventing anaemia.

There are, however, better sources (foods) that do not come with high calories and sodium, the researchers said.

"We need to find better ways to help people consume fewer calories and sodium at fast food restaurants. The requirement that chain restaurants display calories on their menus is a start," McCrory said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fast foods Fast food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp