Wholesome and delectable delicacies

By Express News Service

Almost two to three times a week, there is a situation — we reach home late in the evenings (read 9.00-9.30pm) after work and are so tired by then that cooking seems a mission. Though one of us ends up creating a quick yet sumptuous dish, there are times when both look at one another, wanting the “better half” to take charge of the kitchen. Maids who cook tasty ghar ka khaana are hard to find, at least, where we live in Noida. So we, like many other couples, are on a lookout for places (read restaurants) which offer dishes close to what we cook at home.

One day, we got a menu pamphlet of a restaurant with the morning newspaper. As the menu card looked decent and dishes okay we decided to explore the place in the evening. Around half-past nine, we set out looking for the said restaurant but could not find it at the mentioned location. The old paanwala, whom we asked about it informed us that the place was as yet under-construction!

Frustrated, angry and hungry we looked around and saw one brightly-lit board — Mystery Of Spice (MoS). The name intrigued us, and we moved in. The restaurant was abuzz with people even at that hour. The quirky yet tastefully-done interiors impressed us. One wall of the restaurant has a number of posters with interesting messages — Happiness is… fighting for the last slice of pizza, Life is brewtiful etc. The friendly manager of the restaurant, Vibhuti Nayak, helped us in selecting the starters. While I ordered Bhutte Ki Seekh, my husband opted for Ajwaini Fish Tikka.

“One of our USPs is Paneer Tikka Rumali Sizzler, a fusion of Indian spiced paneer crumbs, made into a dry delicacy which is served with Rumali Roti on a sizzling plate,” said Nayak. He then served us Dahi Ke Sholey. I must admit, these were one of the best I have ever tasted —crispy from the outside and creamy from inside.

Though the restaurant offers Chinese and Continental cuisines too, we went in for our desi spread. Remember, we wanted ghar ka khaana. Malai Kofta it was for me, Mutton Rogan Gosht was his choice for the evening along with the ever-so tasty Dal Tadka. Naans and Butter Roti accompanied these sumptuous delicacies. We ended our meal with Gulab Jamuns though other options include Icecream and Banana Toffee.

An hour-and-a-half later when we left this place, we had found our ghar ke jaisa khaanewala restaurant. And we promised ourselves to return soon.

Meal for two: Rs 1000

Timings: 12 noon to 11pm

Mystery of spice: Kesari Plaza, Sec 104, Noida