Why you need to chug this curative sherbet daily

Finally another summer has arrived in full swing.

Published: 02nd May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Finally, another summer has arrived in full swing. The scorching sun can mess with your body causing excessive sweating/ hyperhidrosis, sunburn, ultimately leaving the brain restless, especially for commuters. So, how do you beat this heat?

Just prepare some bael sherbat and drink it 2-3 times a day. The recipe is simple. Take 4-6 ripened bael fruits (outer rind of the fruits should be turning yellow) and collect its gummy pulp by breaking it manually. Mash this pulp in 1.5 to 2 litres of drinking water. Squeeze the juice of the pulp and remove the seeds. Strain well, add jaggery to taste, and ice cubes.

Bael, known as the golden apple, is an indigenous fruit tree, botanically known as Aegle marmelos Corr., and belongs to the Rutaceae family. The medium-sized, deciduous tree reaches up to 10m, has a bark grey and is somewhat corky. Its branchlets are smooth and armed with 3 cm-long axillary spines, and leaves arranged in an alternate fashion. Its leaves are aromatic and Hindus traditionally offer these to Lord Shiva.

The flowers are greenish white or yellowish green, and sweet-scented. It is often planted in temple gardens and is well-known for its medicinal properties. The unripe bael helps in curing diarrhoea and dysentery, and local application of its root paste cures rheumatic pain and swelling. The juice of the leaf is extracted and applied externally on abscess and boils.

