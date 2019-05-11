Bite into these world-class burgers in Kochi's 'The Burger Junction'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manju Mathew, owner of The Burger Junction (TBJ), one of Kochi’s most popular burger joints, and her husband, Manu, were nothing but surprised on being told that their restaurant had been ranked 33 in bigseventravel.com’s list of 'The 50 Best Burgers in the World', which was released five days ago. The website, after looking for the best burgers across fifty cities around the world, zeroed in on Kochi’s all-time favourite burger spot.

Charcoal Burger

This is what the website has written: 'This is a wildly popular spot where they serve everything from wings to nachos and other popular bar snacks. The burger cannot be missed though, because it is one of the tastiest things you’ll ever eat. There is sheer joy in every mouthful.'Manju, who moved to her hometown four years ago from abroad, and started the now-famous restaurant, feels deeply humbled and honoured that her restaurant is the only one in the country that has been featured on the list.

"Since more than two million visitors across social media will be going through the list, this is a big marketing boost for the outlets," she says. "I am thankful to the people from around the world who took the time to review TBJ on forums like Google and TripAdvisor."

Her first outlet was opened at Edapally in October, 2014. "There was a positive response from the beginning," she says. "When customers began asking for more outlets, I felt confident to start at different locations." At present, there are outlets at Panampilly Nagar and Kakkanad. Manju is grateful for her brother Joe Mathew, a pilot, who ensures that TBJ has a varying menu. “We never stop innovating so that there is always something new for people to try,” says Manju.

When asked about what makes the burgers at TBJ stand out from the rest, Manju mentions the freshness of the burgers, homemade sauces and the use of premium quality ingredients, that are primarily imported. She is also proud of her kitchen team who are friendly, disciplined and always ready to learn.

Manju says that the burgers cannot be called junk or fast food.

“A burger at TBJ is a meal in itself because of the ingredients as well as the fact that each burger is made to order and nothing old is served,” she says.

Having started out with a menu of just three burgers, there are now more than twenty varieties being served and they hope to make it to fifty. While Manju intends on expanding her chain, she wants to take it one step at a time.