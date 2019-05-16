No time to be healthy? Plan your meals!

Dinnaz By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you think you’re too busy to make healthy eating choices, or that your life is too chaotic to pack a lunch, cook dinner, or prepare healthy snacks? Do you have a sedentary job that is starting to pose a risk to your health and your waistline? It is not the time to throw in the towel, because you don’t need extra time to be healthy and lose weight; you just need to use your time a little more wisely. Here are some tips to practise meal planning and get your life and eating habits on the right track.

Cook in batches and store in containers

Determine which is your ‘slowest’ day of the week. On that day, cook your meals for the week, then put them into containers and store them in the freezer.



Get a stylish meal bag

Splurge on a super-stylish lunch bag that you want to take with you. Now give yourself a reason to take it to work, vacation, anywhere i.e. fill it up! Having your lunch in a cute bag will deter you from heading for the drive-through.

Drink up

Water, water, water! You should be drinking 8-10 glasses of water a day, more if you are trying to lose weight and curb cravings. Not only does it hydrate you and keep your body working smoothly, but it can help abate cravings and help your body flush out harmful toxins.

Add more protein

Adding more protein to your daily diet can help you calm your hunger and ultimately lead to weight loss. You can buy protein supplements to avoid the excessive calories, or simply substitute some high-protein foods for others you currently eat.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a probiotic that may be an efficient weight loss tonic to help you shed extra pounds and water weight.



Handle the cravings

Here are some tips to tame food cravings:

Eat protein: Have a high protein snack like skinless chicken or turkey, fish, eggs, or low-fat cheese.

Find a distraction: Many a times, cravings are psychological, caused by boredom, anxiety, or other emotions. Find another activity to take your mind off them.

Chew gum: Studies have shown that chewing sugar-free gum may help reduce cravings for sugary foods.

Pamper yourself: Take some time to treat yourself. When you feel better about your body and your health, you’re more likely to make better choices regarding what you put into it.

Brush your teeth: Brushing and flossing your teeth can help mitigate your cravings to eat.

Refine your palate: Add more whole grains and nuts, beans, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and whole-wheat foods to your diet.