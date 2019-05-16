Pahadi chicken to textured kale, new ‘cool-off ’ menu

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Chef Vikramjit Roy is cool as a cucumber when he instructs his culinary specialists to pass him yoghurt, lime, fresh fruits, and mangoes from the refrigerator. Roy, who is the Corporate Chef at White Hat Hospitality that owns Whisky Samba, is preparing plates for his new summer menu. He takes the task seriously. Food, he feels, has a big role in offsetting the heat outside. He envisions this as a ‘cool off menu’ with lots of summer fruits and vegetables to take guests on an eclectic, seasonal trail.

The mulberries, corn, and peppers in front of him are a testimony to his commitment to good food and health. Summer, for Roy, means scouring farmer markets for fresh produce rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. “With every change of season, the supply chain of ingredients also changes. Also, considering the climate in Delhi is drastic (too hot in summer, too cold in winters), the food needs to change to facilitate the balance in the body.”

Keeping this in mind, the new menu also uses cooking processes that promote lightness in food. Techniques like aeration (which multiplies the volume), light emulsifications, and sous vide (it also makes the food easy to digest). The menu has about 60 new dishes, more than 35 vegetarian, and a few for vegans.

The soft elasticity of Asian Bheja Dumplings made from subtly flavoured lamb brain, is a light bite-size starter. Textured Kale with Fermented Vegetables and Pickles on Chickpea Mash is crunchy with an earthy, slightly bitter taste. The Crispy Stuffed Chilli, Smoked Bell Pepper Sauce with Miso is a spicy fried green chilli that goes wonderfully with the tanginess of the sauce. The Grilled Chicken Salad, Wine Poached Grapes, Walnuts, Chinkiang Vinegar Yoghurt Dressing is filling and full of tangy, tarty goodness.

“The Mustard Crab Shui Mai is one of our beautiful executions. It comes with a homemade soy sauce, delicately prepared with a thin skin and tender crab stuffing.” One of his favourite renditions on the menu was born from a fond memory. It’s the Pahadi inspired chicken with fresh herb sauce served with lemon rice.

While travelling many mountains in search of peace and quiet, Roy found a wholesome grub for his soul. “This is my perfect summer dish. Use of mint and coriander and no onion or garlic, makes it light on the stomach and distinctive on the palate.”