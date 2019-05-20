Delhi's L'Opera Salon de The: A new chapter in a sweet book of French treats

Ayesha Singh By

Their inception story is a sweet one. Pun intended. Born out of a love for desserts and confectionaries, Kazem Samandari, founder, L’Opéra, wanted to extend his love for tea and French treats to the public of Delhi through the Salon de Thé (tea room) concept. None of its kind existed that time. From 2008 when it launched to now, it has become Delhi’s specialised French Pâtisserie and Boulangerie, recently adding yet another feather to its gastronomic hat, by launching a new outlet in Greater Kailash II.

French pastry culture has managed to get gourmands walking in tow with its evolving richness. Luscious mousses, creamy crusty creme brûlées, and fluffy meringues, all draw their hat to French cooking credentials. L’Opéra packs in all this and more for city audiences.

Classics from the boutique such as Croque Monsieur, a classic ham and Emmental toast with béchamel sauce; Spinach and Goat’s Cheese; the Roast Tomato, Basil and Goat’s Cheese Tarte among others are sophisticated placed on the front display.

Among pastries, the buttery Almond Tart, the silken Blueberry Mousse Cheesecake, the densely rich Brownies, the puffy sweet and crusty Mille Feuille, and the tangy Chocolate Orange and Walnut Chocolate Trio are some of the indulgences that L’Opéra has mastered.

Its patrons have increased with time and to accommodate the promising demand, Samandari’s main focus has been on enlarging its edible portfolio. The all-day breakfast was one such attempt to keep visitors coming to try some of the best-in-town organic granola, croissant and French toast. The soup and salads section in addition to the large beverage menu offers hot and cold concoctions in a warmly lit environment with a clean minimalistic aesthetic.

From using the French Embassy kitchen in 2010 to operating a 12,000 sq. ft production facility in Noida today, LOpéra has come a long way. “This quality is made possible by our team of 150 employees across various functions. All our equipment is from France, and we are backed with 24-hour power, best-in-class cold storage and its own logistics fleet. We’ve always imported raw materials such as butter, cream and chocolate from,” says Samandari.

In the pipeline is the opening of 50 outlets in the next five years. To that we say, may sweet success always be yours.

