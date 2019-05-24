Of cognac-tipped prawns and an exotic daal recipe

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Garam Dharam, a restaurant designed after actor Dharmendra’s food tastes, has launched a new menu. Any dish you bite into here is what the ‘action king’ or ‘He-Man’ of the Indian Film Industry enjoyed during his time, albeit small tweaks.

Newly conceived but traditionally inspired, the restaurant’s food embodies the perspicacious use of herbs and spices that is quintessential to Indian cuisine. The eatery’s personality comes through its desire for innovation and experimentation. With its new menu, a sum total of all their past experiences take shape. “Going ahead with the popular sentiment of local and regional produce, our menu champions the practice of freshly procured, nimbly prepared and warmly served food. It gives you a taste of what our talented chefs are capable of,” says Chef Abhinav Tyagi.

The tangy Imli Paneer Tikka, marinated overnight with tamarind, carries the residual smokey flavour from the coal as a starter. The Kumbh Gilavat or mushroom kebabs, brings in the punch of whole spices and beckons the palate to take notice. The creamy, spicy Elaichi Malai Murgh is tender and infused with citrusy and minty flavours. To take things a notch ‘high’, there’s Nimbu Wala Sasheela Jheengha – prawns tipped in Cognac. “Our Silbatte ki Shammi served with spring onion chutney and Subz Malai Tikka pan-fried with cheese are a must try,” says Tyagi.

This brings us to the chef’s favourite part of the menu, the mains. This is where the essence of Indian food comes out, he feels. The 2 Din ki Daal, prepared by simmering black daal on a slow flame for two days with generous dollops of cream and butter. Tyagi took a long time to perfect this dish. Though he is happy with the final taste, he feels there’s still scope for improvement.

Another highlight is the Kofta Dilkhush, a dumpling with spinach and cottage cheese stuffing, the sharp aromas of which tickle your olfaction right from the first serve. Like all good things come to an end, this one did on a sweet note with Gulkand aur Chenna ki Jugalbandi, a chef signature Rasmalai stuffed with rose petals and jam.