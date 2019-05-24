Home Lifestyle Food

Of cognac-tipped prawns and an exotic daal recipe

This brings us to the chef’s favourite part of the menu, the mains.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Garam Dharam, a restaurant designed after actor Dharmendra’s food tastes, has launched a new menu. Any dish you bite into here is what the ‘action king’ or ‘He-Man’ of the Indian Film Industry enjoyed during his time, albeit small tweaks. 

Newly conceived but traditionally inspired, the restaurant’s food embodies the perspicacious use of herbs and spices that is quintessential to Indian cuisine. The eatery’s personality comes through its desire for innovation and experimentation. With its new menu, a sum total of all their past experiences take shape. “Going ahead with the popular sentiment of local and regional produce, our menu champions the practice of freshly procured, nimbly prepared and warmly served food. It gives you a taste of what our talented chefs are capable of,” says Chef Abhinav Tyagi. 

The tangy Imli Paneer Tikka, marinated overnight with tamarind, carries the residual smokey flavour from the coal as a starter. The Kumbh Gilavat or mushroom kebabs, brings in the punch of whole spices and beckons the palate to take notice. The creamy, spicy Elaichi Malai Murgh is tender and infused with citrusy and minty flavours. To take things a notch ‘high’, there’s Nimbu Wala Sasheela Jheengha – prawns tipped in Cognac. “Our Silbatte ki Shammi served with spring onion chutney and Subz Malai Tikka pan-fried with cheese are a must try,” says Tyagi.  

This brings us to the chef’s favourite part of the menu, the mains. This is where the essence of Indian food comes out, he feels. The 2 Din ki Daal, prepared by simmering black daal on a slow flame for two days with generous dollops of cream and butter. Tyagi took a long time to perfect this dish. Though he is happy with the final taste, he feels there’s still scope for improvement.

Another highlight is the Kofta Dilkhush, a dumpling with spinach and cottage cheese stuffing, the sharp aromas of which tickle your olfaction right from the first serve. Like all good things come to an end, this one did on a sweet note with Gulkand aur Chenna ki Jugalbandi, a chef signature Rasmalai stuffed with rose petals and jam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garam Dharam Dharmendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp