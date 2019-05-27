‘Slow food’ tackles problems of a fast-paced life

Osama jalali By

Express News Service

There is a saying, ‘we become what we eat’, and I am totally convinced that this is true. What could be the primary reason for the increase in obesity, cardiac problems, blowod pressure and diabetes in last couple of decades? And why our ancestors remained healthy even in their 80s, despite continuing to eat as much as they wanted? The answer is simple: our lifestyle and eating habits are instigating these health problems.

So what the kind of food harms us? When I studied the food trends of recent decades, it became easy to understand that fast food caused damage. Phrases like “Baith ke khao, Araam se khao (sit and eat, eat at ease), have been replaced by ‘Let’s have a quick grab on the go’” . To counter the problems by this fast food revolution, Carlo Petrini and a group of activists in the 1980’s started an initiative called Slow Food movement. Initially, it defended regional traditions, gastronomic and nutritious food, and slow pace of life. Over the decades, its philosophy evolved with a comprehensive approach to food that recognizes strong connections between plate, planet, people and its culture. Today slow food represents as a global movement, with a presence in over 160 countries.

I am proud and happy that India is also part of the much-needed initiative that is slowly, but steadily gaining momentum here. In 2015, India joined the Slow Food movement against the culture of Fast food with the formation of Chefs Alliance India chapter in 2015 and is now part of the global network defending food biodiversity across the world. Chef Rajdeep Kapoor, President of Chefs Alliance India, said that the endeavour is to carry forward the Slow Food movement across India by working with stakeholders and community.

He said that they will educate school kids about the benefits of Slow Food and simultaneously target catering colleges and chefs already in the trade. I personally feel that it’s high time we take pride in our regional food habits and cultures and enjoy the seasonal vegetables or the local fish and meat produce, rather than eat imported frozen stuff at restaurants. Let ‘Made in India and served in India’ be the next change.

Osama jalali

Food Historian and Writer