Home Lifestyle Food

‘Slow food’ tackles problems of a fast-paced life

I am proud and happy that India is also part of the much needed initiative that is slowly, but steadily gaining momentum here.

Published: 27th May 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Osama jalali
Express News Service

There is a saying, ‘we become what we eat’, and I am totally convinced that this is true. What could be the primary reason for the increase in obesity, cardiac problems, blowod pressure and diabetes in last couple of decades? And why our ancestors remained healthy even in their 80s, despite continuing to eat as much as they wanted? The answer is simple: our lifestyle and eating habits are instigating these health problems.

So what the kind of food harms us? When I studied the food trends of recent decades, it became easy to understand that fast food caused damage. Phrases like “Baith ke khao, Araam se khao (sit and eat, eat at ease), have been replaced by ‘Let’s have a quick grab on the go’” . To counter the problems by this fast food revolution, Carlo Petrini and a group of activists in the 1980’s started an initiative called Slow Food movement. Initially, it defended regional traditions, gastronomic and nutritious food, and slow pace of life. Over the decades, its philosophy evolved with a comprehensive approach to food that recognizes strong connections between plate, planet, people and its culture. Today slow food represents as a global movement, with a presence in over 160 countries.

I am proud and happy that India is also part of the much-needed initiative that is slowly, but steadily gaining momentum here. In 2015, India joined the Slow Food movement against the culture of Fast food with the formation of Chefs Alliance India chapter in 2015 and is now part of the global network defending food biodiversity across the world. Chef Rajdeep Kapoor, President of Chefs Alliance India, said that the endeavour is to carry forward the Slow Food movement across India by working with stakeholders and community.

He said that they will educate school kids about the benefits of Slow Food and simultaneously target catering colleges and chefs already in the trade. I personally feel that it’s high time we take pride in our regional food habits and cultures and enjoy the seasonal vegetables or the local fish and meat produce, rather than eat imported frozen stuff at restaurants. Let ‘Made in India and served in India’ be the next change.

Osama jalali
Food Historian and Writer

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp