These cookies are legen-dairy!

You might be hearing about ‘lactation cookies’ for the first time – especially if you aren‘t a mother. But the term has actually been floating around for a few years now.

“Lactation cookies basically help mothers make more milk.” says Usha Seetharam.

“Lactation cookies basically help mothers make more milk.” says Usha Seetharam.

By Sonali Shenoy
Express News Service

You might be hearing about ‘lactation cookies’ for the first time – especially if you aren‘t a mother. But the term has actually been floating around for a few years now.

Although, finding a mom from Chennai who makes them and has takers everywhere from Kotturpuram to Kodaikanal is certainly a first. 

Usha Seetharam who you might recognise from her stint as a VJ on television over a decade ago, tells us, “Lactation cookies basically help mothers make more milk.”

And she smartly puts the definition straight in the name of her Instagram account dedicated to the product Make More Milk Cookies which she started earlier this year.  

The 39-year-old who has since her days in front of the camera moved on to becoming a mother of two kids alongside a career in corporate relations has been baking under the brand Ushabakeistan since 2012. But it wasn’t until she tweaked recipes and found one that provided results during her own two pregnancies that she decided to launch this segment. 

Here is what makes them effective – galactagogues – a fancy word for milk boosting ingredients. Usha tells us that the primary one is brewer‘s yeast, while the others include, flaxseed, rolled oats and fenugreek. Her version “uses no refined ingredients or sugars and are gluten-free.” We did enjoy a generous chunk of dark chocolate in our first bite though, which make them an easy swap for dessert.

When to eat?

Best had five hours prior to your required boost in milk supply while breastfeeding or pumping.

Eat one to three per day depending on your baby’s need.

Have with a tall glass of water for maximum benefits.

