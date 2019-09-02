Home Lifestyle Food

Remember the 'sweet' British lady who baked cookies on TLC? Nigella Lawson to visit India

Nigella Lawson will be curating the quintessential London-themed bespoke culinary experience, featuring five-course lunch as well as dinner at The Roseate in Delhi on September 15.

Culinary superstar Nigella Lawson

Culinary superstar Nigella Lawson (Photo | @Nigella_Lawson, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Culinary superstar Nigella Lawson, widely hailed as world's greatest home cook, will be making her debut visit to India.

Lawson will be curating the quintessential London-themed bespoke culinary experience, featuring five-course lunch as well as dinner at The Roseate here on September 15.

Famed as the queen of food for pleasure, Lawson will come to the country as a part of the second edition of American Express World Series, which will also preview a new concept called 'Table Stories'.

The concept showcases specially curated multi-course tasting menus by some of the most skilled chefs across the country and abroad.

"We are happy to be the first hotel in the country to host Nigella Lawson for this exclusive culinary experience at Chi Ni, The Roseate New Delhi.

I am confident that our patrons will relish the unique gastronomic journey and take home a rich experience," said Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Earlier the chefs who participated in this series included renowned names like Amninder Sandhu, Julien Rover, Kunal Kapur, Himanshu Saini and Prateek Sadhu.

Nigella, 59, who boasts of five-hit television shows to her name, has authored over twelve critically acclaimed cookbooks, out of which her very first book titled, "How To Eat", published in 1998 was a groundbreaking bestseller.

She will also be curating a meal at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
