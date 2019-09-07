Delightful Dosa

Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Food trucks coming up in different areas of the city have unveiled a lot of options for food lovers in Hyderabad. Presenting diverse cuisines at affordable prices, these have become the go-to places for the man on the streets. Every few weeks, a new truck becomes a talking point of the food town. The latest to join this list is Panchakattu Dosa, located close to the State Art Gallery on Road No. 44 Jubilee Hills.

People who enjoy the many varieties of dosas are familiar with the kaaram dosas from Rayalaseema. Panchakattu Dosa specializes in this signature snack bolstered by a fiery red chutney. The food truck is a brainchild of Naga Bharana Chilamakuri who is from Tadipatri, a town in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. His family’s popular dosa shop in his hometown called Ramana Dosa gave him the idea of starting a food truck in this city. Naga, an engineer by profession was familiar with the economics of food business through his involvement in developing an ERP solution for restaurants. In just two months his food truck is a great hit and buzzes with customers both in the morning and evening hours, with many commuters preferring to have breakfast at this place on their way to offices. The pricing of the items ensure that you do not burn a hole in the pocket.

The most popular items on the menu of Panchakattu Dosa are versions of kaaram dosa, which are priced at an affordable `35 onwards. The dosas are available in many variants including plain, ghee, onion and masala. The rockstar here is off course the Erra Kaaram or the red coloured chutney made from chillies and onions. A special gram powder known as putnala podi is sprinkled inside the dosa to balance the fiery taste of red chillies. Prepared with aromatic ghee which is sourced from Tadipatri, the dosa turns out to be an absolute delight. Panchakattu Dosa will also be debuting the Pachi Kaaram Dosa soon, where the chutney is based on green chillies.

Ghee idli served with kaaram and chutney is another dish that should be ordered here. The Rayalaseema snack Uggani, a puffed rice dish with spicy masala is available here for breakfast. Naga had initially thought that only Telugus will form his major clientele, and he was surprised to see many people originally from North and East India lining up in his shop for his dosas. He feels the quality of his ingredients like red chillies and ghee as well as the authentic mode of preparation has played a major role in the food truck becoming popular in such a short time. Expansion plans in terms of other locations as well as offering more items on the menu are on the cards.

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in