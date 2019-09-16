Try Asian flavours with an Indian twist in celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia's new eatery in Delhi

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

With lush green trees staring at you from the big glass windows, a floral ambience with pastel hues and interiors done with jute and bamboo, Diva Spiced, appears to have a good second innings in Delhi.



One can say, the restaurant has a perfect blend of Modern Asian dishes along with some regional Indian flavours.

The 46-cover restaurant is nestled in the tony Greater Kailash 1 market. Though I would have liked to have my lunch in the musical backdrop, I had three groups of ladies, who could be in their 30s, 50s and 70s, keeping me company.



The manager informed that Wednesdays and Thursdays usually brim with kitty party groups, and evenings are a challenge because the market shuts usually by 7:30pm.

Owned by celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia who has experimented with Asian foods. The menu is curated on the basis of her travels across the world. It features dimsums, soups, salads, sides, baos, desserts and a full bar menu. The focus is on the quality and hence follows a small-plate theory.



As people are nowadays opting for a more healthy eating, the dishes reflect that ideology.



They have gluten-free options such as Bomra’s Tomato Salad Revisited, Tomato Consomme (glass noodles, cherry tomato and lemongrass scent), Chicken Satay with Tomato Peanut Sauce, Goan Kafreal Marinated Chicken, Sesame Carrots and Pickled Beetroot; and Coconut and Lemongrass Pannacotta.



Here are our few favourites from the menu: