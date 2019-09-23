Cocktails get a turmeric twist in Bengaluru

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Turmeric is a bare essential in the Indian kitchen, not to mention the various medicinal properties it has that keeps the body in check. But have you ever wondered if it can be used in an alcoholic drink?

In addition to taking the Western path, pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru are experimenting with cocktails and how they can become a satisfying drink by adding turmeric to them. “When Thejus Anand, chief mixologist, Hoot, asked me to try out a turmeric-based cocktail – Curcuma Highball – I was curious to try it out. I liked it and so did my friends. The idea of infusing turmeric in a cocktail is quite interesting,” says Smitha Rao, who is a regular at Hoot, Sarjapur.

Keeping turmeric intact, mixologists have given a lot of thought in choosing the accompanying ingredients and other liquor and naming the drink accordingly. Some of them use gin, honey, mint, cointreau, tamarind, lemongrass, whiskey, topped with coriander leaves. “Currently, we serve Spice-Wise consisting of gin, honey, tamarind, turmeric, lemongrass and coriander leaves. However, mixologists around the world have also come up with cocktails like The Oxford Comma (tequila, ginger, bonal, turmeric, lime), The Alisha Budkie (gin, turmeric, elderflower, lime, raw egg) and The Golden Shrub (vodka, Aperol, Cocchi Americano and homemade mango turmeric shrub),” says Victor Salter, mixologist, general manager, Three Dots and a Dash, Indiranagar.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru uses two types of turmeric –Amalapuram and Armour – in preparing the unique cocktail. “Turmeric cocktails are the latest in a series of healthy-ish drinks that capture the attention of drinkers. The spice is famous for its detoxifying and immunity-boosting abilities. The vibrant yellow cocktail, appropriately referred to as ‘liquid sunshine’, gives a glowing effect to the drink,” says Ashish Bisht, director of events, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, adding that guests talk about the detoxifying nature of the drink which gives them a refreshing and healthy taste.

“Turmeric is an exceptional ingredient to be infused in a cocktail. The complex flavour of turmeric can boost the taste of any drink,” agrees Abhishek Kapoor, director of F&B, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center.

“I love to try new cocktails and when I was introduced to Pentagon by Reservoire, Koramangala, I fell in love with this drink. The use of turmeric in Pentagon has been cleverly done,” says Himani Shah, a regular guest at the place.

HIGH Ultra Lounge and World Cafe by Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway introduced three turmeric-infused cocktails drink at the beginning of September. Eternity is a gin-based cocktail, which has other elements like Mandarin Orange, ginger, turmeric powder, citrus juice and sugar; Yelloyish is a vodka-based drink with turmeric powder, raspberry syrup, fresh lime and egg white; while Turmerised includes white rum, turmeric powder, Elderflower syrup, cucumber and fresh lime.

“Because of the emerging trend of eating clean and leading a healthy life, most of our customers prefer drinks which are not too heavy and adding an element like turmeric brings in a healthy balance even though alcohol is the base. Their favourite is Turmerised. Adding Elderflower and turmeric makes this drink really exotic,” Prashant Nandi, assistant food and beverage manager, HIGH Ultra Lounge and World Cafe, says.

Rasam Iced Tea is an interesting cocktail introduced by MishMash, HSR, where the all-time-favourite rasam is mixed with dark rum, turmeric, tomato juice and Tobasco sauce, giving out a unique blend of flavours to get high.

While many places started experimenting with turmeric in June, most of them are yet to come up with the trend and put it on their regular menu. “The mixologist prepares it on request from the guests. The spice’s herbal qualities can add unique depth and exotic flavour to cocktails, which people seem to enjoy,” says Richard Khailunlal Kipgen, mixologist, The Den, Whitefield. The newly-opened RumBah will be introducing turmeric-infused drinks this fall.