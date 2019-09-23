Home Lifestyle Food

Cocktails get a turmeric twist in Bengaluru

Move over turmeric latte, mixologists in the city are now experimenting with the Indian spice-infused cocktails.

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Kumar, cocktail curator at Byg Brewski Brewing Company

Krishna Kumar, cocktail curator at Byg Brewski Brewing Company

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Turmeric is a bare essential in the Indian kitchen, not to mention the various medicinal properties it has that keeps the body in check. But have you ever wondered if it can be used in an alcoholic drink?

In addition to taking the Western path, pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru are experimenting with cocktails and how they can become a satisfying drink by adding turmeric to them. “When Thejus Anand, chief mixologist, Hoot, asked me to try out a turmeric-based cocktail – Curcuma Highball – I was curious to try it out. I liked it and so did my friends. The idea of infusing turmeric in a cocktail is quite interesting,” says Smitha Rao, who is a regular at Hoot, Sarjapur.

Keeping turmeric intact, mixologists have given a lot of thought in choosing the accompanying ingredients and other liquor and naming the drink accordingly. Some of them use gin, honey, mint, cointreau, tamarind, lemongrass, whiskey, topped with coriander leaves. “Currently, we serve Spice-Wise consisting of gin, honey, tamarind, turmeric, lemongrass and coriander leaves. However, mixologists around the world have also come up with cocktails like The Oxford Comma (tequila, ginger, bonal, turmeric, lime), The Alisha Budkie (gin, turmeric, elderflower, lime, raw egg) and The Golden Shrub (vodka, Aperol, Cocchi Americano and homemade mango turmeric shrub),” says Victor Salter, mixologist, general manager, Three Dots and a Dash, Indiranagar.  

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru uses two types of turmeric –Amalapuram and Armour – in preparing the unique cocktail. “Turmeric cocktails are the latest in a series of healthy-ish drinks that capture the attention of drinkers. The spice is famous for its detoxifying and immunity-boosting abilities. The vibrant yellow cocktail, appropriately referred to as ‘liquid sunshine’, gives a glowing effect to the drink,” says Ashish Bisht, director of events, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, adding that guests talk about the detoxifying nature of the drink which gives them a refreshing and healthy taste.

“Turmeric is an exceptional ingredient to be infused in a cocktail. The complex flavour of turmeric can boost the taste of any drink,” agrees Abhishek Kapoor, director of F&B, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center.

“I love to try new cocktails and when I was introduced to Pentagon by Reservoire, Koramangala, I fell in love with this drink. The use of turmeric in Pentagon has been cleverly done,” says Himani Shah, a regular guest at the place.

HIGH Ultra Lounge and World Cafe by Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway introduced three turmeric-infused cocktails drink at the beginning of September. Eternity is a gin-based cocktail, which has other elements like Mandarin Orange, ginger, turmeric powder, citrus juice and sugar; Yelloyish is a vodka-based drink with turmeric powder, raspberry syrup, fresh lime and egg white; while Turmerised includes white rum, turmeric powder, Elderflower syrup, cucumber and fresh lime.

“Because of the emerging trend of eating clean and leading a healthy life, most of our customers prefer drinks which are not too heavy and adding an element like turmeric brings in a healthy balance even though alcohol is the base. Their favourite is Turmerised. Adding Elderflower and turmeric makes this drink really exotic,” Prashant Nandi, assistant food and beverage manager, HIGH Ultra Lounge and World Cafe, says.

Rasam Iced Tea is an interesting cocktail introduced by MishMash, HSR, where the all-time-favourite rasam is mixed with dark rum, turmeric, tomato juice and Tobasco sauce, giving out a unique blend of flavours to get high.

While many places started experimenting with turmeric in June, most of them are yet to come up with the trend and put it on their regular menu. “The mixologist prepares it on request from the guests. The spice’s herbal qualities can add unique depth and exotic flavour to cocktails, which people seem to enjoy,” says Richard Khailunlal Kipgen, mixologist, The Den, Whitefield. The newly-opened RumBah will be introducing turmeric-infused drinks this fall.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru turmeric cocktails Bengaluru pubs cocktail Bengaluru alcohol turmeric The Alisha Budkie The Oxford Comma The Golden Shrub
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp