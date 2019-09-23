Home Lifestyle Food

How to wash veggies before cooking

Washing your veggies before cooking can be a tiring task, but that doesn’t mean you should skimp out on the process.

Food, Vegetables, Fruits

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Washing your veggies before cooking can be a tiring task, but that doesn’t mean you should skimp out on the process. Popular chef Uma Raghunathan, who runs the handle @masterchefmom, shares her tips on how to ensure your produce is clean and fresh

  • Wash the produce under running water, and then drop the cut products into a small-holed colander for another cleaning. 
  • Wash the leafy vegetables leaf-by-leaf.
  • Vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are cut into florets and boiled in a water and vinegar solution for five minutes.
  • She recommends soaking wax coated fruits in an 8:1 ratio of water and vinegar.
  • Certain vegetables such as ladies finger should be cleaned before cutting.
  •  If in case of water shortage, produce can soak in the vinegar mixture for five minutes, and then rinsed off.
  • Green vegetables are sprinkled with some water at the grocery store. Pat them dry and store with some tissue to ensure they last longer.
