How to wash veggies before cooking

KOCHI: Washing your veggies before cooking can be a tiring task, but that doesn’t mean you should skimp out on the process. Popular chef Uma Raghunathan, who runs the handle @masterchefmom, shares her tips on how to ensure your produce is clean and fresh
- Wash the produce under running water, and then drop the cut products into a small-holed colander for another cleaning.
- Wash the leafy vegetables leaf-by-leaf.
- Vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are cut into florets and boiled in a water and vinegar solution for five minutes.
- She recommends soaking wax coated fruits in an 8:1 ratio of water and vinegar.
- Certain vegetables such as ladies finger should be cleaned before cutting.
- If in case of water shortage, produce can soak in the vinegar mixture for five minutes, and then rinsed off.
- Green vegetables are sprinkled with some water at the grocery store. Pat them dry and store with some tissue to ensure they last longer.