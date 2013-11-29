Makeup can conceal your facial flaws on your wedding day, but for long term results, try skin treatments like peels and dermaroller therapy two to three months before your D-day, says an expert.



Shuba Dharmana, cosmetic dermatologist, Le’Jeune Med Spa suggests various skin rejuvenation treatments:



- Peels: It involves the use of a solution which causes a controlled peeling of the outer layers of the skin, which has been damaged by sun rays. The tone and texture of the skin is also greatly improved. A series of peels might be necessary to get radiant skin. So consult a dermatologist first.



- Dermaroller therapy: It is good for skin that lacks glow. A roller with tiny needles is rolled across the face after the skin has been numbed with a cream.



- Pumpkin peel facial: It involves a herbal peel that uses pumpkin and willow bark extracts followed by moisturising the skin with three different hydrating masks - a vitamin C and seaweed mask, a collagen mask and an omega 3 fatty acid mask. There is no skin peeling, so it can be done a day before your wedding. The treatment is good for people with acne, dark circles, sensitive skin and for ageing skin.