Cooling kidney and spleen heat through acupuncture

Dr Raman Kapur

In 2005, two-thirds of America was overweight. Over 30 per cent adults and 15 per cent children were obese. And the number has tripled since 1980. While seven per cent of the US population eats at Mc Donald’s every day, 25 per cent eat in other restaurants. Around 28 per cent do not take part in any sports. Obesity is causing diabetes in 10 per cent Americans and hypertension in another 33 per cent. According to the American Obesity Association, the annual cost of obesity in 2005 was $100 billion, and it led to 300,000 deaths.

The medical costs increased to $147 billion in 2008. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2010, found that 32.2 per cent men and 35.5 per cent women were obese. Approximately 17 per cent (or 12.5 million) between two and 19 years were obese. This trend is followed by European countries and they too have poor eating habits.

According to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report, more than half of EU’s adult population was overweight in 2010. In the UK, incidence of obesity has tripled in the last 20 years. Obesity brings with it an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, musculoskeletal diseases, pulmonary complications, gastrointestinal disorders, and some cancers. In Germany, obesity and its related diseases account for around eight per cent of the annual health care costs. Obesity can be defined as a body weight higher than that found in a reference population. WHO defines morbid obesity as a chronic condition with a significant increase in body fat caused by a higher energy intake than energy consumption, leading to reduced quality of life and high morbidity and mortality risk. The classification is based on body mass index.

In traditional Chinese medicine, obesity can be distinguished in terms of emptiness, fullness, and full heat. Primary obesity is due to a weakness in the middle burner of spleen and stomach. There are four types of disharmonies. Spleen Qi deficiency with Phlegm-Damp blockage is a result of weakness, chronic illnesses, malnutrition, over nutrition, and too much sugar, sweets, white flour products, fast food, sweetened beverages as well as wet, cold, and raw foods.

The spleen and kidney Yang deficiency is because of lack in Mingmen-Fire of the kidney with inadequate heating of the middle burner and the spleen yang. Lack of transformation of liquids, weakened spleen Qi or Yang with subsequent kidney Qi and yang deficiency also causes it.

Mental tension, emotional stress, anger, unsteady eating with cold and wet food, and repeated unsuccessful dietary attempts causes liver Qi stagnation with spleen Qi deficiency.Liver Qi stagnation with Phlegm-Fire in the stomach is a result of stress, frustration, anger, impaired descending function of the stomach with symptoms of heat in the stomach. Excessive hot and greasy food, fast food, alcohol, and hot cooking methods such as roasting, grilling, braising, and frying can release this pattern.

The author is Head of Acupuncture at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi