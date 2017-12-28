NEW DELHI: The onset of winters can prove to be a health hazard if you are not following a nutritious diet, and a balanced lifestyle. So make sure you are getting right nutrition this chilly season.

Noorul Ameen, Naturopathy Physician, lists down some tips to stay fit and enjoy the chilly season:

* Turning to organic honey to boost immunity: Organic honey is nature's nectar that not just tickles your taste buds but also contains several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to boost immunity levels to deal with winter allergies.

* Adding a few drops of Apple Cider Vinegar for body detoxing and blood purifying: Apple Cider Vinegar is a wonder liquid which works both for beauty and health. It has properties which can ease your sinus issues during the cold season, give lustre to your limp dry hair which falls under the stress of winter pollution and also can enliven your skin if taken with water in the morning.

* Sipping Tulsi Tea for antioxidants and other nutrients: Colder months are closely associated with lowered immunity which in turn increases your chances of contracting the flu. Tulsi (Holy Basil) enhances your immune system to fight the viruses. It also improves the body's overall defence mechanism, reduces stress, improves stamina, boosts immunity, fights and prevents chronic disease, and provides a rich supply of antioxidant and other nutrients.

* Organic Coconut Oil to fight dry skin: Another common issue we all face is the dry, flaky skin caused by cold breeze and dehydration in winter months. The best all round elixir is organic virgin coconut oil. When applied externally, coconut oil keeps the skin moisturised, prevents dry scaly skin and strengthens the connective tissue under the skin. With its anti-microbial properties, skin stays healthy and nourished. Stay hydrated in winter months to make sure your skin stays healthy.

* Organic ghee to keep your body warm: Including organic ghee in your diet is one of the best ways to keep your body warm and it helps additionally in dealing with winter dryness of the skin.

Raghubansh Singh, an Ayurvedic physician, too has some Ayurvedic tips to keep your skin plumped, oiled and glowing in the winter season

* Get in the habit of "oiling up" each morning with the ayurvedic self-massage "abhyanga" before your bath or shower. This will lubricate and protect your skin and give your complexion a radiant sheen that lasts throughout the day.

* Be sure to drink plenty of water each day. Rather than cold or iced (which aggravates Vata), drink your water warm, or at least at room temperature.

* Include oil-rich foods in your daily diet. Nuts (especially walnuts and blanched almonds); ground flaxseeds; sunflower, pumpkin seeds; olive oil; ghee in small amounts; and green leafy vegetables (they contain omega 3's and help purify the skin and liver).

* Use herbs like Amla, Aloe vera, Shunthi, Manjishtha, Anantamool, Triphala, Chandan, which have gentle detoxifying properties and also help to maintain perfect moisturising balance.

