Home Lifestyle Health

US Food and Drug Administration warns against vaginal rejuvenation devices

The lasers or radiofrequency waves used by these devices, according to the FDA, can be only used by licensed gynecologists to treat pre-cancerous tissues and genital warts.

Published: 01st August 2018 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

USA: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against the use of devices that promise 'vaginal rejuvenation', stating that it can cause serious effects.

As per CNN, FDA in a statement said, "We are aware that certain device manufacturers may be marketing their energy-based medical device for vaginal 'rejuvenation' and/or cosmetic vaginal procedures. The safety and effectiveness of energy-based medical devices to perform these procedures has not been established."

The lasers or radiofrequency waves used by these devices, according to the FDA, can be only used by licensed gynecologists to treat pre-cancerous tissues and genital warts. These have not been approved by FDA to treat vaginal dryness, itching, laxity or sexual dysfunction like decreased sexual sensation or pain during intercourse or urination.

"The treatment of these symptoms or conditions by applying energy-based therapies to the vagina may lead to serious adverse events, including vaginal burns, scarring, pain during sexual intercourse, and recurring/chronic pain," FDA said.

FDA has sent a 30-day-notice to Alma Lasers, BTL Aesthetics, BTL Industries, InMode, Cynosure, ThermiGen and Sciton, for the inappropriate marketing of their devices for 'vaginal rejuvenation' procedures. The administration says if the companies fail to address the issue within the notice period, it will take "potential enforcement actions."

Hologic, Inc., owner of Cynosure, replied to this with an email saying they have "a strong track record of rooting our products in science and clinical evidence so, we take the contents of this letter seriously. We are evaluating the letter in full and will collaborate with the agency to ensure all product communications adhere to regulatory requirements."

Opening up about this issue, a woman who used the "Thermiva" device from ThermiGen to treat her urinary incontinence said, "I was in so much pain... went to my OBGyn and she then informed me that I had bruising and she looked on the FDA website and told me that the product is not approved from FDA. So how can they sell it?"

In another such incident, a woman who used a device by Cynosure called 'Mona Lisa Touch' said, "Two days after the procedure, I developed severe and debilitating bladder/urethral pain."

Meanwhile, FDA requested women to stop using these devices and encouraged them to discuss any of their sexual dysfunction problems and their treatments with their doctors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vaginal rejuvenation devices US Food and Drug Administration FDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century