Home Lifestyle Health

Here are some skincare tips to ace your beauty routine this monsoon

Using products having natural exfoliators like honey oats face scrub can nourish the skin without feeding chemicals into it.

Published: 03rd August 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The onset of rain instantly peps up your mood but, monsoon also brings with itself a host of problems for your skin.
An increase in acne breakout, rashes, clogged skin pores or oiliness are all possible implications of not changing your skincare regime as the season changes from summer to monsoon.
So, we will help you in keeping your skin healthy while you enjoy the monsoon rains!
Dolly Kumar, Founder & Director at Skinella, shared some monsoon skin care tips that everyone should follow:
1. Cleanse your face more often
The dust storms during monsoons may wreak havoc with your skin. The dust particles which settles on our faces and body, strip the skin of glow and shine. It is crucial to cleanse your skin to get rid of impurities. A gentle face wash like the blueberry variant, brightens skin giving a supple look.

2. Use sunscreen
Whether sunny or cloudy, summers or monsoon, harmful UV rays always have the potential to damage our skin. Sunscreen is a must! With the humidity and dampness, it could get annoying to put a sunscreen that leaves skin all oily and greasy! Choose a non-greasy sunscreen like the watermelon variant, that easily blends with skin, protecting against skin damage.

3. Exfoliate your skin
Monsoon could often pave way for skin damage and dead skin cells. Exfoliation is the key solution here. We must exfoliate our skin with scrubs to get rid of the dead skin and give back skin its smooth and glowing look. Using products having natural exfoliators like honey oats face scrub can nourish the skin without feeding chemicals into it.

4. Provide care to your lips
Bring vibrancy back to your lips by regularly using a lip balm that moisturizes and hydrates your lips, leaving them velvety smooth. Bid adieu to cracked and chapped lips this monsoon! A strawberry flavoured lip balm can be a good pick.

5. Moisturize
The humidity in the monsoon season leaves the face and body feeling dehydrated, devoid of moisture. You should moisturize and hydrate your skin using grapefruit face & body sorbet, to keep it nourished and fresh throughout the day!

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
skincare sunscreen oily skin skin care tips

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release