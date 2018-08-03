Home Lifestyle Health

Here are some tips to keep common monsoon diseases at bay

According to Harish Mohan, Founder, Sipwise Beverages, here are six ingredients that help us fortify our immunity against monsoon attacks.

03rd August 2018

Image used for representational purposes.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Monsoons brings us the respite from the hot summers but sometimes it isn't great for our health. As we move away from the warmth and heat to cold shivering breeze, many of us are found sniffing and coughing.

Our body takes time to adjust to the transitioning temperature and climate. Due to this seasonal change, our immunity takes a setback. On the other hand, the moisture in the air is an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive and cause diseases.

Our diet plays a key role in protecting us from the monsoon woes. According to Harish Mohan, Founder, Sipwise Beverages, here are six ingredients that help us fortify our immunity against monsoon attacks:
 

Ginger
With key medicinal properties, Ginger enable us to ward off cold and flu. It is a rich source of chromium, magnesium, and zinc that improves the overall blood flow. Ginger along with honey is an ancient cure for cold and respiratory disorders as it has antibacterial and antiviral properties.
Ashwagandha
Referred to as Medhyarasayana, Ashwagandha is a drug used to improve memory and intellect. The magical herb helps to promote energy and stamina in the body while bringing down the stress level.
Green Tea
It makes our immunity strong and oxidizes the body. It contains iron, calcium, Vitamin C and Vitamin A. It contains antibiotic properties that promote overall health. Green Tea also stimulates the body resistance to bacteria and other infections.
Tulsi
Tulsi is known to fight against bacterial and fungal infections. A cup of warm Tulsi tea can help in improving your overall defense mechanism and increasing resistance.
Turmeric
Known to have anti-inflammatory properties, Turmeric is a must during monsoons. Not only it safeguards against cold and cough, but it also prevents you from infections.
Citrus fruits
Fruits like orange, lemon, papaya, pineapple are good source of Vitamin C. Include a dose of these fruits in your daily diet to increase your resistance against monsoon infections. 

