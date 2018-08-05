Helpings That Help Healing

By MEDHA DUTTA By

Express News Service

What you eat, is what you are. Excessive self-indulgence takes a toll on the system. Excess deprivation causes the body’s mainframe to crash. Says Mumbai-based nutritionist Kamini Rai: “Eating right is the key. You need to know which kinds of food boost your metabolism and lead you towards a healthier existence. Going dairy-free, or including grass-fed variety of dairy and depending more on plant-based diets to get the right amount of proteins can help in the long run.” Anjul Shrotreya, a nutritionist who works primarily with children in Pune, agrees. “We need to establish a healthy eating routine from childhood onwards. Unless kids learn to differentiate between healthy and unhealthy food, having a fit body and mind is difficult. Parents as a rule should say no to processed foods and feed greens and probiotics to their children.”

Moringa

Called the “world’s most useful tree” by food scientists, moringa’s healing history is the talk of the health world. Moringa oleifera, also known as the drumstick tree, is found in India, Pakistan, and Nepal. It has been used by physicians to treat diabetes, heart disease, anaemia, arthritis, liver disease, and respiratory, skin, and digestive problems. It does this by reducing inflammation by suppressing inflammatory enzymes and proteins in the cells. Moringa has twice the protein power of spinach and three times as much iron (Popeye would have been proud!). Besides, it boasts an impressive amount of calcium, potassium, and vitamin A.

The veggie also has a likable taste—its seeds are slightly sweet, and its leaves are nutty and grassy; not unlike tea. Little wonder that food companies are adding moringa into a range of products such as nutrition bars, protein powders and juices. It has even managed to enter the chip aisle in supermarkets. Beauty brands are featuring super-nourishing moringa oil for the skin.

Nut-milk Yogurt

Like almond milk, which went from a niche dairy substitute for vegans and lactose-intolerant persons to an almost omnipresent option, nut-yogurt is poised to be the next big food. Gone are the days when yogurt meant nothing else but dairy. The sales of nut milk yogurt is largely driven by Millennials, who are more health-conscious and not shy of defining “milk” as a non-dairy product.

Kombucha

Called the “Immortal Health Elixir” by the Chinese, the kombucha drink’s origins date back 2,000 years to the Far East. It works magic on the gut, with good bacteria promoting healthy digestion. The microflora in kombucha creates a protective lining in the intestines while upgrading the immune system. Besides they also play a part in curbing food cravings. The once-obscure fermented tea drink is now mainstream, and dedicated to next-level healthiness; more of a speciality drink than before gaining much appreciation for the artistry that goes into creating it.

Kohlrabi

This biennial vegetable, also known as the German Turnip, delivers more vitamin C per serving than an orange. It can be consumed in a variety of forms—from salads to grills to simple stews. But know your kohlrabi well—look for bulbs that feel heavy for their size with fresh green leaves that haven’t yet wilted or discoloured. Before cooking, remove the tough outer bulb layer to get to the crisp, juicy white meat inside.

Grass-fed Cultured Butter

Just like grass-fed beef, grass-fed butter is the next big thing on the health-o-meter. It has more healthy omega-3 fat and nutrients like vitamin A than its conventional counterparts. Moreover, the live cultures in it help boost your gut health.

Adaptogens

Adaptogens are certain herbs and mushrooms that help the body in dealing with stress—physical, mental or emotional and aids reduction of cortisol levels. Well-known adaptogens are turmeric (haldi), the reishi mushroom, basil (tulsi), Asian ginseng, ashwagandha or Indian ginseng, etc, and are mostly consumed in powdery forms.

Alkaline Water

Even ancient physicians consider water the elixir of life. However, health experts claim that the benefits of drinking water are doubled with alkaline water, which has a higher level of pH—pH of 7 to pH of 8 or 9. The higher the pH, the less the acidity in the water. Alkaline water is reputed to help in the treatment of chronic ailments, cancer, bone diseases, acid reflux and fertility issues.

Vegetable Noodles

The upside of noodles and pasta is the taste. The downside is the gluten and carbs. Healthy substitutes are, in the age of puns, Zoodles (zucchini noodles), Coodles (carrot noodles), Swoodles (sweet potato noodles), Squoodles (squash noodles), Boodles (broccoli stem noodles), Poodles (parsnip noodles) and Toodles (turnip noodles). The advantage of spiralised vegetables is that more vegetables are being consumed unwittingly, leading to weight loss because processed foods are cut down in the diet.