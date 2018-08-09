Home Lifestyle Health

Found: Genes responsible for insulin resistance

These genes could be the reason behind Type 2 Diabetic (T2D) subjects suffering from diseases despite controlling the glucose levels by insulin or anti-diabetic drugs.

Published: 09th August 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gene

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scientists of School of Life Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, have identified key genes on cells associated with insulin resistance. These genes could be the reason behind Type 2 Diabetic (T2D) subjects suffering from diseases despite controlling the glucose levels by insulin or anti-diabetic drugs.

Now, future research could focus on understanding the function(s) of these newly identified genes and also to reverse these epigenetic changes, which might help to minimise the burden of vascular diseases in T2D subjects.

Insulin, a hormone secreted by the pancreas, plays an important role in stimulating the muscle, fat, and liver cells to consume glucose and produce energy. In the recently published paper in the scientific journal, “Laboratory Investigations,” a Springer-Nature journal, research conducted by scientists of MAHE identified key genes — influenced by inflammatory mediator, interleukin-6 (IL-6) — on endothelial cells (which line the blood vessels throughout the body) associated with insulin resistance.

Normal levels of IL-6 produced by immune cells protect the body from pathogens during infections; however, conditions such as diabetes are associated with sterile inflammation where there is increased production of IL-6 levels, which cause insulin resistance.

Dr Manjunath B Joshi, primary scientist for the study, said, “It has long been known that the inflammatory molecule IL-6 concentrations are high in serum of T2D subjects and we were wondering how IL-6 influences endothelial cells and if there is a role in disturbing insulin function. Our work links high IL-6 levels with decreased insulin function and investigates underlying epigenetic mechanisms.”

In individuals with diabetes who respond differently to insulin (insulin-resistant conditions), these endothelial cells do not function and lose their tone and elasticity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects