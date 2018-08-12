Home Lifestyle Health

A beauty kick

Coffee has been my kryptonite for eons. A warm pouring of the beverage in my favourite mug is all that’s required to make me happy.

Published: 12th August 2018

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Coffee has been my kryptonite for eons. A warm pouring of the beverage in my favourite mug is all that’s required to make me happy. Of late, my penchant for the brewed drink has taken a new form—as a clay face pack. Choco Caffeine by MCaffeine is for oily skin. However, much to my surprise, it worked well on my dry skin too.

For those with a similar skin type, follow the pack with a moisturiser. I guess the Argan oil and Vitamin E in its composition aids hydration and growth of new skin cells. The face pack gives you an antioxidant surge. It has a creamy consistency with coarse granules that exfoliate wonderfully. Choco Caffeine also has real cocoa, an ingredient known for blocking free radicals that are responsible for damaging skin. 

Choco Caffeine, glow mask
Price: Rs 599 for 50ml; Available at www.mcaffeine.com and other major e-commerce websites

