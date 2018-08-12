A beauty kick

Ayesha Singh By

Coffee has been my kryptonite for eons. A warm pouring of the beverage in my favourite mug is all that’s required to make me happy. Of late, my penchant for the brewed drink has taken a new form—as a clay face pack. Choco Caffeine by MCaffeine is for oily skin. However, much to my surprise, it worked well on my dry skin too.

For those with a similar skin type, follow the pack with a moisturiser. I guess the Argan oil and Vitamin E in its composition aids hydration and growth of new skin cells. The face pack gives you an antioxidant surge. It has a creamy consistency with coarse granules that exfoliate wonderfully. Choco Caffeine also has real cocoa, an ingredient known for blocking free radicals that are responsible for damaging skin.

Price: Rs 599 for 50ml; Available at www.mcaffeine.com and other major e-commerce websites