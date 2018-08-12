Treat pain with distal acupuncture

Dr Raman Kapur By

Express News Service

I use a distal method of acupuncture in my clinic. This method is also known as the Balance Method, and was taught to me by Richard Tan, OMD, and it has not failed me clinically for over 12 years now. We have treated a huge number of patients using this method exclusively.

How Acupuncture Works

There are four aspects of a body that need to be functioning well in order to be healthy.

• Qi (Oxygen) delivery to the tissues

• Vascular system

• Organ system

• Nervous system

If there is an obstruction in the blood flow to a particular area of the body, that area of the body will be negatively affected, resulting in disease or malfunction. Any area of the body that is damaged due to trauma or an internal disorder will have difficulty recovering if there is a reduction in blood flow to that area.

Etiology of TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine)

Blood Stasis Vascular functioning decreases as we age. Body loses its ability to heal itself because all the healing agents are found in the blood. Blood is not circulating sufficiently to the affected area. Acupuncture helps increase your vascular functioning, and major symptoms disappear.

Scientific Explanation of Acupuncture

• Pain Pathway: To feel pain, two nerves are involved

• Sensory Pain Nerves (Nociceptors) tell the brain there is pain: A Delta Fibers: sharp, burning pains; C Fibers: dull, throbbing pains.

• Proprioceptive Nerve Fibers tell the brain the location of the pain

Scientific Explanation of Acupuncture/Needle Therapy

• Minute tissue trauma activates blood coagulation system to produce bradykinnin and plasmin

• Bradykinnin triggers local pain sensory fibres

• Plasmin activates C3 triggering the immune complement system to sustain vasodilatory phase by histamine, leukotrienes, prostaglandins, and kinin protease, which sustains needling response

• Inactivation phase breaks down histamine, releases cortisol, promotes tissue healing

• Acupuncture creates a strong stimulation

• One has to keep going on until the body remembers and re-establishes the normal threshold to signal the brain

Distal Needling

This technique is also called the ‘Balance Method’. The needles are not inserted directly into the area of pain. The reduction of pain generally begins within 5-10 seconds of needle insertion.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

