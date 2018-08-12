Home Lifestyle Health

Treat pain with distal acupuncture

I use a distal method of acupuncture in my clinic. This method is also known as the Balance Method, and was taught to me by Richard Tan, OMD, and it has not failed me clinically for over 12 years now.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Dr Raman Kapur
Express News Service

I use a distal method of acupuncture in my clinic. This method is also known as the Balance Method, and was taught to me by Richard Tan, OMD, and it has not failed me clinically for over 12 years now. We have treated a huge number of patients using this method exclusively.
How Acupuncture Works
There are four aspects of a body that need to be functioning well in order to be healthy.
• Qi (Oxygen) delivery to the tissues
• Vascular system
• Organ system
• Nervous system

If there is an obstruction in the blood flow to a particular area of the body, that area of the body will be negatively affected, resulting in disease or malfunction. Any area of the body that is damaged due to trauma or an internal disorder will have difficulty recovering if there is a reduction in blood flow to that area.

Etiology of TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine)
Blood Stasis Vascular functioning decreases as we age. Body loses its ability to heal itself because all the healing agents are found in the blood. Blood is not circulating sufficiently to the affected area. Acupuncture helps increase your vascular functioning, and major symptoms  disappear.
Scientific Explanation of Acupuncture
• Pain Pathway: To feel pain, two nerves are involved
• Sensory Pain Nerves (Nociceptors) tell the brain there is pain: A Delta Fibers: sharp, burning pains; C Fibers: dull, throbbing pains.
• Proprioceptive Nerve Fibers tell the brain the location of the pain
Scientific Explanation of Acupuncture/Needle Therapy
• Minute tissue trauma activates blood coagulation system to produce bradykinnin and plasmin
• Bradykinnin triggers local pain sensory fibres
• Plasmin activates C3 triggering the immune complement system to sustain vasodilatory phase by histamine, leukotrienes, prostaglandins, and kinin protease, which sustains needling response
• Inactivation phase breaks down histamine, releases cortisol, promotes tissue healing
• Acupuncture creates a strong stimulation
• One has to keep going on until the body remembers and re-establishes the normal threshold to signal the brain

Distal Needling
This technique is also called the ‘Balance Method’. The needles are not inserted directly into the area of pain. The reduction of pain generally begins within 5-10 seconds of needle insertion.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.
This treatment is now being made available in India

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual