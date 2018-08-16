Home Lifestyle Health

Be careful of traveller’s diarrhoea this monsoon

Here are a couple of tips to keep in mind when you feel yourself making careless choices in the monsoon .

Published: 16th August 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Dr Poornachandra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traveller’s diarrhoea is on the list of unsolicited must-haves that has come with the onset of monsoon. While regular commuters who have to walk ankle deep in water cannot prevent this entirely, due to exposure, they can take some tips to protect themselves and identify and treat it early if they have to.

Here are a couple of symptoms you should watch out for if you have travellers’ diarrhoea:
If you have had three or more watery bowel movements after or in between meals, within the last 24 hours, accompanied by some other illness like a common cold, fever, nausea or intense cramps.
Traveller’s diarrhoea could occur due to the worsening climate in addition to some careless food choices during the season. Here are a couple of tips to keep in mind when you feel yourself making careless choices in the monsoon:
■ Don’t settle for food that is room temperature or cold. This temperature serves as a breeding ground for bacteria. Whatever food you eat, especially if it’s from outside, heat it up before eating it. But the wiser choice would be to cook the food yourself and not rely too much on hotel food.
■ Peel and wash your fruits and vegetables before you eat them or cook them. This will wash of all the dirt and the toxic substances that could be on them.
· If you generally consume eggs, don’t have it poached or sunny side up for now. Scramble them or make a fully cooked through omelette. Runny yolk is not the wisest option in this season.
■ Avoid unpasteurised dairy products at all costs. Opt for pasteurized dairy products as they are reliable.
Although there may be an abundance of water this monsoon, we have to be careful with our consumption of the same. Here’s a list of precautionary measures to be taken when consuming water:
■ Do not trust tap water or water from any wells. There is no guarantee as to what deadly bacteria it may contain, and we do not want another virus outbreak. Instead, ensure that you drink bottled water, or cleanly filtered water.
■ If you have a bucket of water in the house, it would be wise to boil it before consumption as it would kill all the harmful bacteria.
■ If you feel like making yourself a nice cool drink, see to it that you use either boiled, bottled or disinfected water to make ice cubes.
■ Stay away from carbonated drinks, especially the canned or glass bottled ones sold in pawn shops. There is no telling how much bacteria is there and it could lead to a number of illnesses. Instead, have a hot beverage like a warm cup of coffee.
■ Most Indians are used to consuming copious amounts of milk every day. This monsoon, you don’t have to give it up, just opt for pasteurised milk instead, as it is much safer to consume.
If, in spite of having taken these precautions, you fall ill, it’s not too late. There are still a few things you can do to ensure a quick recovery:
■ Drink a lot of fluids to stay hydrated as an exhausted body won’t be able to mend itself.
■ If normal fluids like water don’t do it, you should try drinking ORS as it will not only rehydrate you but areplenish your electrolyte levels.
Consultant Gastroentrologist & Hepatologist Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Traveller’s diarrhoea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day