End a Meal with Jaggery  

Our elders knew it was not just apples, but many a small kitchen spice and condiment that kept doctors away. One of these, jaggery, is the key to many secret health tips—it keeps the immune system strong and maintains clean flow of blood.



Detoxes liver: Jaggery is a natural body cleanser.

It helps reduce the workload of the liver and detoxifies the organ by flushing out harmful toxins from the body. Boosts immunity: Jaggery is loaded with antioxidants and minerals such as zinc and selenium. These prevent free-radical damage and also boost resistance against infections. Prevents anaemia: Rich in iron and folate, jaggery helps prevent anaemia. This is especially beneficial for pregnant women. It also provides instant energy to the body.

Controls blood pressure: Jaggery contains potassium and sodium. These help maintain acid levels in the body. It makes sure that a normal level of blood pressure is maintained.Relieves joint pain: Consuming jaggery with a piece of ginger, or even drinking a glass of milk with jaggery every day can help reduce joint pain and strengthen the bones.

Nourishes skin: Jaggery is rich in many vital vitamins and minerals. It helps in treating and preventing skin problems such as acne and pimples, and helps in keeping the skin blemish-free. It also delays the signs of aging such as wrinkles, dark spots, etc.Treats menstrual problems: Due to its richness in many essential nutrients, jaggery is an effective natural treatment for many menstrual problems. It provides relief from cramps and stomach ache during the period and fights PMS.

Manages weight: It contains many essential minerals, especially potassium which fights water retention and manages body weight. Also, it helps in building up of muscles and improves the metabolism. These factors play an important role in effective weight loss, making jaggery beneficial in aiding in weight loss.