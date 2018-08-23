Home Lifestyle Health

Bend forward to relieve gastric problems

Published: 23rd August 2018

By Anshu Vyas Seetharaman
BENGALURU : This pose helps relieve gas, bloating and all gastric problems. This is an advanced level pose. (Ardh Pavanmuktasan for beginners was discussed last week).
1. Starting from a bent knee position bring both knees to your chest as you inhale.
2. Clasp arms around both knees as you exhale and at the same time raise your upper body (head and shoulders) off the floor. Hold for 10-20 counts and breathe normal. Strive to push your chin towards the knees as you hold. Progressively move the upper body closer to the knee an inch at a time. This may seem challenging if you have body fat around your abdomen. 
3. Inhale and release both legs to floor to a slow count of 
4. Keep your palms on either side of your buttocks to steady the descent of your legs. Lower your head and shoulders gently. Relax.  Repeat once more.

Benefits
Helps to release gas and massages the internal organs thus helping with digestive disorders/discomfort. Also gently stretches and strengthens the back.

Contraindications
Doctor’s go-ahead is necessary for yoga if you have any chronic back issues like a slip-disc. If you have seen a Physiotherapist for a back condition you may have done this yogasan or a variation as one of the treatments.  Avoid raising your head and shoulders off the floor in this posture if you are pregnant or if you have spondylosis. Do not try this or if you have had abdominal/back surgery recently or after a meal. Needless to say your bowels should be clear before attempting any yoga. Be aware of how your body moves. Don’t push yourself beyond your limits. Stop the practice if you experience any discomfort at any stage.

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru. (110 Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor)
Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com
 

