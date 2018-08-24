Home Lifestyle Health

Cut belly fat with a heart-healthy diet

Amid the ongoing obesity epidemic, there is increasing attention to the health risks associated with abdominal obesity - excess fat stored around the abdomen.

Published: 24th August 2018 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: If you wish to get rid of that belly fat then listen up! Following a heart-healthy diet - high in fiber and low in saturated fats - to cut abdominal obesity is the way out, suggests a study.

"There is still no miracle diet, food, nutrient, or bioactive component that will target abdominal fat," wrote Kari D. Pilolla. But a heart-healthy diet is a great way to prevent and reduce abdominal obesity.

Amid the ongoing obesity epidemic, there is increasing attention to the health risks associated with abdominal obesity - excess fat stored around the abdomen.

"Independent of body weight, a larger waist circumference increases risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome," Dr. Pilolla wrote. These risks are mainly related to visceral adipose tissue - fat stored below the abdominal muscles, surrounding the major internal organs. Visceral adipose tissue appears to be more "metabolically active" than subcutaneous fat, stored under the skin but above the abdominal muscles.

While definitions vary, abdominal obesity has been defined as a waist circumference of about 34 inches in women and 40 inches in men. Measuring waist circumference is the most common and convenient method of assessing abdominal obesity, and it corresponds well to other techniques (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry and CT/MRI scans). Risk of abdominal obesity increases with age, especially in women, and with changes in hormone levels.

Can diet help to fight abdominal obesity? These days, the Internet is full of extravagant claims of "new discoveries" to "cure belly fat." Diets touted as reducing abdominal obesity include intermittent fasting, high-protein diets, the "Paleo" diet, and green tea, among many others. But there's a lack of high-quality evidence on these trending diets, none of which has been shown more effective than other types of energy-restricted (reduced-calorie) diets.

The good news is, some diet characteristics appear helpful in reducing or preventing abdominal obesity - particularly lower intake of trans and saturated fats and higher intake of fiber.

The study has been published in ACSM's Health & Fitness Journal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belly fat heart-healthy diet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat