Women turn to Ayurveda for PCOS treatment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Increasing number of women are turning to Ayurvedic medicines instead of allopathy to treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that has become all too common in the recent times.

Take the case of Shrishti P (name changed) who works for a marketing research firm, and who has been trying to conceive for the last one year. Keen to get treated for PCOS before pregnancy, which could otherwise lead to complications, Srishti is consulting an Ayurvedic doctors for help.

Shrishti’s city-based doctor who works with a chain of Ayurveda treatment centers across the state, told CE, “The number of PCOS cases has been on the rise year after year. I cater to almost 40 patients on a regular basis, and have seen the gradual increase in the number of such cases. Now, we find that more and more women are not going in for allopathy treatment, and opt for Ayurveda medicines instead.”

He further says that PCOS has become a lifestyle disease mainly because of the grind of daily working life in modern society. “For example, people have no time to eat healthy anymore and pick up food on the go. They also tend to lead sedentary lives without much activity. Such factors play a big role in affecting women,” says the doctor In a study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences as many as 20-25 per cent of Indian women in childbearing age have PCOS. In South India, the figure was around 9 percent. World-over, some estimates put PCOS prevalence for one in every 10 women.

Dr Satynarayan Bhat, a retired professor at an Ayurveda college and a consultant, says, “I have seen girls as young as 17 coming to my clinic with PCOS. Over the past five years, there has been a rapid increase in the number of such cases. I used to see at least two to three cases in a month around five to six years ago. However, now, I see least four on a daily basis.” he adds.