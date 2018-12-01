Home Lifestyle Health

World AIDS Day: Here are six myth busters on HIV

According to the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) as of 2017, 21.40 lakh people are living with AIDS in India. 

Published: 01st December 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Online Desk

December 1, 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of 'World AIDS Day'.

According to the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) as of 2017, 21.40 lakh people are living with AIDS in India. 

This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is focussing on HIV Testing, urging people to test before its too late.

The campaign 'Know Your Status' by WHO promotes the importance of testing and help people in accessing treatment and care.

What is HIV?

HIV(Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that targets and alters your immune system increasing the risk of other diseases. The virus creates a condition called as AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency syndrome).

The body gradually loses its ability to fight diseases, making the patient weaker with very low or no immunity.

How does it spread?

HIV can be transmitted in body fluids including blood, semen, vaginal secretions, anal fluids and breast milk.

The little or no knowledge among people on how and why AIDS spreads is the main reason for the stigma faced by patients.

The more people are ignorant towards the disease the more they try to hide.

Many patients refuse to get treated in fear of being outcasted by society.

Here are six HIV Myths, that should be debunked

1. HIV does not spread by touch: A HIV infected person cannot spread the virus by sweat, tears, urine or faeces. Hence hugging, shaking hands or interacting with an AIDS patient DOES NOT put you at risk of transmitting the virus.

2.Oral Sex: Oral sex does not spread HIV, in contrast to popular belief.

3. Mosquito bites do not spread HIV: If a mosquito bites an HIV infected person and then bites another human, the disease IS NOT transferred. The insect does not inject the previous person's blood into its new target.

4. Sharing is caring: Sharing utensils, water, toilet seat, door handles etc does not transmit HIV. The virus cannot thrive outside the body, hence it is impossible to acquire.

5. Even when under treatment, you can spread: When an HIV patient is undergoing proper treatment, the amount of virus in the blood circulation goes down and hence does not show up in blood tests. This may feel like you have gotten 'rid' of the disease, but the virus continues to thrive.

6. Your babies may be HIV free: If you are a mother with HIV, the transmission to your child (vertical transmission) can be avoided. If the virus fails to cross the placental barrier (with preliminary check-ups and medicines) and the delivery is planned for a C-section, most babies are born HIV-free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV AIDS World AIDS day WHO AIDS Myths myth busters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp