Nature’s mighty minerals

Sheela Rani Chunkath By

Express News Service

During the 13th century, Vagbhata, one of the classical authors of Ayurveda, wrote in Rasa Ratna Samuchyam about the eight Maha Rasas or minerals used in therapy. It is an alchemical treatise wherein the Indian expertise in the field of alchemy regarding herbo-mineral preparations suitable for therapeutic purposes is showcased. Maha Rasas can be loosely translated to the Great or Big Minerals. Rasa is actually a synonym for mercury as mercury is considered the greatest of all dravyas used for therapeutic purposes.

The eight Maha Rasas according to Vagbhata are abhraka (mica), vaikranta (tourmaline), makshika (copper pyrite), vimala (iron pyrite), adhrija (shilajit), sasyaka (copper sulphate), chapala (selenium) and rasaka (zinc oxide). Interestingly, an important examination question for Ayurvedic students at the undergraduate level is List the eight Maha Rasas and explain the importance of abhraka (mica). It is common knowledge that mica as a good insulator and older people may have seen sheets of mica in old irons where it was used to sandwich the heating elements.

Mica is considered to be a valuable mineral therapeutically in Ayurveda. While different types of mica are available in the market, the type used for therapeutic purposes is krishnavajrabhraka. This abhraka is black like nilanjana, snighdha (unctuous), heavy and bright with separable layers and soft to touch. It is considered the shreshta abhraka and is best for preparation of formulations. Whenever there is a discussion about use of metals and minerals in ayurvedic drugs, the issue of toxicity is raised. Our acharyas were well aware of the toxic nature of minerals and have written about the elaborate protocols that can be used for its purification.

Most western trained elites rarely take the trouble to read up about these procedures. The depth of knowledge of our ancient alchemists is profound and the attention to detail is worth emulating. Many big companies and knowledgeable vaidyars follow these prescribed procedures and produce drugs which are invaluable in treating various ailments. In the case of mica, the purification process is quite elaborate. It is also interesting to note that all the ingredients used for purification are bio-organic materials. Mica is heated seven times with the help of a sandamsa yantra after being dipped in either kanji (sour rice liquid), gomutra (cow’s urine), triphalakwatha (triphala liquid) and godughdha (cow’s milk). By this method shudha abhraka is obtained.

After this dhanya abhraka is made from shudha abhraka where a complicated purification process is carried out with paddy tied in a jute cloth (no plastic, mind you) like a pottali. This pottali is soaked in kanji water for three nights. The pottali is rubbed vigorously, the mica powder collects at the bottom and is then removed. The dhanya abhraka is subjected to marana, amritikarana and lohitakarana. In the marana process dhanya abhraka is triturated with various herbal preparations such as mustakwatha, or with erandapatrakwatha made into chakrikas and then subjected to intense heat in a saravasamputa. These are called putas and depending on the heat or number of cow dung cakes used and the depth and width of the heating pit, gaja puta or maha puta etc.

The heating process is done from a minimum of 100 to 1,000 times to obtain abhraka bhasma fit for rasayana purposes. Doubts are raised whether the prescribed procedures will be followed. Many reputed companies that produce these bhasmas are 100 years old, some have turnovers of crores and are unlikely not to follow the procedures prescribed. Ask your vaidyar for the name of a reputed company and make your purchases of bhasma from them.

Abhrama bhasma is a great therapeutic agent and can be used in the treatment of diabetes, chronic colds, asthma, for promoting hair growth ets. It tackles the three doshas i.e. tridoshasamaka; it is ayuvardhaka and a good rasayana preparation i.e.it promotes longevity and is anti-aging. The various formulations where abhraka is used are Arogya Vardhini Vati, Brhatvata Cintamani Ras and Swasakasa Cintamani Ras. The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani. arogyamantra@gmail.com/arogyamantra.blogspot.com