Busy folks, try Illumina Facial with a follow-up serum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of us seem to exercise for a fit body and meditate for a calm mind, but barring slapping on a moisturiser and or a lotion during winters, we barely take care of our face. “It’s for busy people who often have to put their best face forward that we at Green Trends Unisex Hair & Style Salon have introduced the Illumina Facial,” says Nisha Reddy, beauty trainer, at the salon’s training centre in Bowenpally. She says the facial is ideal for dull, dry and pigmented skin. However, the best way to understand how a beauty product works is to experience it instead of taking anyone’s word.

Nisha puts me through the facial at the salon’s outlet in Sindhi Colony. It was a one-hour procedure which started with deep cleansing the skin, followed by a de-tan scrub that exfoliated the skin. After a brief steam session, she infused a brightening ampoule (a measured amount of a serum) into the skin with the help of an ultrasonic machine. “In the regular facials, we use a brush to put the face pack but to ensure it is absorbed into the skin, we use the machine,” informs Nisha.

Then she put a mould face pack for the next 20 minutes. Once the peel-off mask was off my face, it felt like an old face just went out leaving behind a younger and fresh one. The result of it all was visible only after a few days.

Interestingly, to lock the benefits of the facial for a longer period, she also gave me a pro glow serum as a take away to be used at home every night for the next 10 days. “Two drops of the serum on your cheeks and forehead every night before you sleep,” she said. The facial also controls melanin production, moisturises and is rich in antioxidants.

The Illumina facial has ingredients which are beneficial to the skin. Passion fruit is rich with anti-oxidants, Vitamin A and C, and the Hyaluronic Acid in it helps skin stay moistured. The Natural Vitamin C, Lactic Acid (lightens and softens the skin)) as Cranberry used in it protects the skin from wrinkles. To ensure results stay longer, she advised me to follow CTMS - Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising and SPF (sun protection factor) of above 25.”

Nisha has worked abroad and says that she has worked on all types of skin. “Almost all outlets of Green Trends are clocking a number of these facials. It is because they work great in spurts and also give long-term benefits,” explains Nisha.

Over 1,000 personnel across their outlets are trained for this, the salon spokesperson said.

Cost: 3,000. Time: 1 hour