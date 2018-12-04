Seaweed can heal your skin

Trishita Mishra Adlakha By

Express News Service

Standing on the beach while enjoying the breeze, comes along with the waves varied shaded miniature plant like bodies, popularly known as Seaweed.They have been known since ages for various uses. With further exploration in the field of science, the use of seaweeds have been expanded in various sectors, growing profusely in the field of skincare.

There is a plethora of seaweeds that have profound benefits on skin. Sugar Seaweed, procured from the cold waters of the North Atlantic ocean, are resilient towards extremely cold temperatures andstrong UV rays, the property of which have been utilised in enhancing the efficacy of various premium skin care products.

Golden seaweed active extracts enhances the skin barrier functioning, making skin more tough and resilient against external factors, which can trigger skin ageing. They increases Keratinocyte differentiation which is the outer protein found in the epidermis of skin, which forms a strong protective barrier for skin.

The actives of Golden seaweed extracts are often used as global anti-ageing and skin defence ingredient. This active protects the skin’s DNA after exposed to harsh UV rays and reduces skin inflammation mediators. Seaweeds heal, protect and rejuvenate your skin.The author is a skincare expert and research and development head of Omorfee.

Good to know

Golden seaweed active extracts increases Keratinocyte differentiation which is the outer protein found in the epidermis of skin, which forms a strong protective barrier for skin.