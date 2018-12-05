Nourish your precious locks

By Express News Service

Hair masks are not something new. However, one hair mask cannot be suitable for all. Pooja Nagdev, from Inatur, shares the kind of hair masks for each hair type.Coloured hair: Deep moisturizing is needed to preserve colour and maintain a healthy glow. Coconut milk and avocado are very beneficial for coloured hair.

Fine hair: Whip up one ripe banana, 2 table spoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon honey to get hair back on track.

Dry and Damaged hair: For dry and damaged hair, we essentially need to hydrate. Honey is great ingredient. Try it with or without an egg.Curly hair: Masks with avocado, coconut, or argan oil can help to tame the wild curls.Oily hair: Clay makes it the best choice to keep greasy hair voluminous and shiny.