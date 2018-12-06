Eating more than six French fries at a time risky, says Harvard prof; hilarious backlash on Twitter

By Online Desk

We all know that French fries aren't the healthiest snacks of the lot. Reasserting this horrendous truth, Harvard professor Eric Rimm has formulated the ideal serving size for French fries -- six. Yes, SIX scanty sticks of delightful potato goodness.

According to reports, Rimm calls a French fry a "starch bomb" and says there is no healthy amount to be had. “There aren’t a lot of people who are sending back three-quarters of an order of French fries,” Rimm told The New York Times.

“I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries,” he added.

But never mind that fried, starchy potatoes may lead to health issues like obesity, heart disease and diabetes. French fry loyalists are enraged by this atrocious serving size recommendation and have taken to Twitter to express their fury.

Take a look at some of the salty yet hilarious responses:

I'll have six french fries, please. pic.twitter.com/7LvycWkvyV — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) December 5, 2018

I will NEVER eat just six french fries. That’s the Chelsey Guarantee — c b c (@chelseybcoombs) December 5, 2018

A Harvard professor says I should only eat six French fries per serving. When I have PMS I can easily eat six Harvard professors in one sitting though. — Betty (@BoomBoomBetty) December 5, 2018

"SIX"? As in 6 french fries? Are we in hell? https://t.co/7yKfV3Iay3 — Phil Sanchez (@Phil_Sanchez) November 30, 2018“I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries.” This is why academics are the first to be rounded up and targeted under dictatorships https://t.co/kqIfFPiu4i

— Jennine Khalik (@jennineak) December 4, 2018

If we’re only supposed to eat six french fries per serving I’ve overeaten

*checks math*

one zillion french fries — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) December 5, 2018