Eating more than six French fries at a time risky, says Harvard prof; hilarious backlash on Twitter

Harvard professor Eric Rimm calls a French fry a "starch bomb" and says there is no healthy amount to be had. 

Published: 06th December 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 04:01 PM

We all know that French fries aren't the healthiest snacks of the lot. Reasserting this horrendous truth, Harvard professor Eric Rimm has formulated the ideal serving size for French fries -- six. Yes, SIX scanty sticks of delightful potato goodness. 

According to reports, Rimm calls a French fry a "starch bomb" and says there is no healthy amount to be had. “There aren’t a lot of people who are sending back three-quarters of an order of French fries,” Rimm told The New York Times.

“I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries,” he added.

But never mind that fried, starchy potatoes may lead to health issues like obesity, heart disease and diabetes. French fry loyalists are enraged by this atrocious serving size recommendation and have taken to Twitter to express their fury. 

Take a look at some of the salty yet hilarious responses: 

