Home Lifestyle Health

Graphic warnings can quash cigarettes' appeal to kids

The team studied the graphic warning labels' effect on 451 adult smokers and 474 middle schoolers in rural and urban low-income communities.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Cigarette ads with graphic warning labels that contain images such as bleeding, cancerous gums and lips can snuff out children's view of smoking tobacco as cool, rebellious and fun, suggests a new research.

These labels have the same anti-smoking effect as similar warning labels on cigarette packs.

"This study suggests the value of graphic warning labels extends beyond just getting people to have more negative feeling about smoking," said lead author Jeff Niederdeppe, Associate Professor at the Cornell University.

ALAO READ: Smokers who roll their own cigarettes less likely to quit

"It also seems to have the added benefit of reducing the influence of 'social cue' ads that entice young people to want to smoke in the first place," Niederdeppe added.

For the study, appearing in the journal Health Education Research, the team studied the graphic warning labels' effect on 451 adult smokers and 474 middle schoolers in rural and urban low-income communities.

Each participant was randomly assigned a set of six ads. Some saw ads with social cues -- such as a group of smiling people taking a selfie with a graphic warning label covering 20 per cent of the ad. Other groups saw ads with various combinations of text-only warnings, graphic warnings, the current surgeon general warning, brand imagery and social cues.

They found that the graphic warning label drew viewers' attention away from ads and toward the warning, regardless of whether the warning was graphic or text only, more than the current surgeon general warning.

The labels also aroused more negative feelings than the text-only labels and reduced the children's perceptions that cigarette brands are attractive and exciting.

The study also found participants felt the same levels of negative emotion whether they looked at a graphic warning label covering 20 per cent of a full page ad or 50 per cent of a much smaller cigarette pack.

"We were pleasantly surprised that the levels of negative emotion were equivalent between those two conditions," Niederdeppe said. "It suggests that 20 per cent coverage on an advertisement is a high enough threshold to create the negative emotion."

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cigarettes Graphic warnings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp