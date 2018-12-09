Home Lifestyle Health

Human brain responds to aggressive voices in milliseconds

The study demonstrated that in a few hundred milliseconds, our brain becomes sensitive to the presence of angry voices.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

LONDON: Human brains notice a voice much faster when it is considered threatening or aggressive than when it is perceived as normal or happy in an auditory environment, according to a new study.

The study demonstrated that in a few hundred milliseconds, our brain becomes sensitive to the presence of angry voices.

Sight and hearing are the two senses that allow human beings to detect threatening situations.

"We are interested in how fast our attention responds to the different intonations of the voices around us and how our brain deals with potentially threatening situations," said Nicolas Burra, a researcher from the University of Geneva in Switzerland.

ALSO READ | Why do we feel the urge to squeeze cute puppies, babies?

The researchers presented 22 short human voice sounds (600 milliseconds) that were neutral utterances or expressed either anger or joy to a small group of people while an electroencephalogram (EEG) -- diagnostic test -- measured electrical activity in the brain down to the millisecond.

The findings, published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, revealed that when the brain perceives an emotional target sound, N2ac activity is triggered after 200 milliseconds.

However, when it perceives anger, the N2ac intensifies and lasts longer, which is not the case for joy.

N2ac is a component related to the focusing of attention within an auditory scene.

Also, LPCpc activity -- a cerebral marker of auditory attention -- is also stronger for angry than for happy voices, findings revealed.

This rapid detection of the source of a potential threat in a complex environment is essential as it is "critical in crisis situations and a great advantage for our survival", noted Leonardo Ceravolo, a researcher from the varsity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
humans Brain Aggressive Aggression Auditory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp