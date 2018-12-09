Home Lifestyle Health

Marathon running increases cardiac strain in older men

A high proportion of all exercise-induced cardiac events occur during marathons, especially in older men.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Marathon

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After comparing the levels of cardiac biomarkers, researchers analysed that running a marathon can increase cardiac strain in amateur runners.

Although there was little difference in 10-year risk for cardiovascular events between the runners, the strain on the heart muscle was much greater after a full marathon.

According to a study conducted at the Camilo Jose Cela University, the incidence of cardiac arrests in runners is only about one in 50,000 runners who compete in races, but a high proportion of all exercise-induced cardiac events occur during marathons, especially in older men.

The findings are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

"We typically assume that marathon runners are healthy individuals, without risk factors that might predispose them to a cardiac event during or after a race. Our findings suggest that running shorter endurance races might reduce the strain imposed on the myocardium during a running competition," said lead investigator Juan Del Coso.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
marathon cardiac strain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp