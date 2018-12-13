Home Lifestyle Health

Say bye-bye to hair ageing

By Express News Service

Just like the rest of our body, hair also tends to age and gradually lose its vitality with time. This can be seen in the visible changes that occur in the colour, texture and volume of hair as well as the way the hair shaft re-grows. The good news is all this can be corrected. 

“Diet plays an instrumental role in the maintenance of the health of the hair. Like any other organ, hair too needs a right dose of nutrients and nourishment to keep it healthy and continue the proper functioning of the cells,” says Trishita Mishra Adlakha, who heads the research and development section at Omorfee.

Proteins, fatty acids, vitamins and minerals like Zinc, Iron and Selenium are the key nutrients for the healthy growth of hair. It is also important to secure your hair tightly when you go out. “Wear a broad brimmed hat or cover your head to prevent the damage caused by sun rays and pollution,” says Adlakha. 
Wash your hair regularly with a sulphate-free hair wash to keep the scalp free of grime.

Eat right for healthy hair
Go for egg, fish, dairy products, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, gooseberries and whole fresh fruits. Food rich in proteins, omega fatty acids, vitamins minerals is very important.

Comments

