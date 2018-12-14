Home Lifestyle Health

Take an Ayurvedic break for a happy soul

The city is filled with toxins and it’s high time that you get the right detox.

By Express News Service

For those seeking a break, we have the perfect retreat —the Nirmaaya Retreats that offers short interventional Ayurvedic experiences. On the anvil are 3-5 night programs focused on relaxation that aim to steer guests on the path to well-being. It comprises a combination of Ayurvedic therapies and massages, lifestyle consultations and guidance as well as healthy meals. The package includes an overall Ayurvedic spa solution that includes healthy and sustainable weight management. 

Basic Detox is an ideal introduction to detoxication, which is a great starting point for achieving health goals. Restorative and healing Ayurveda therapies and massages help expel toxins from the body, improve blood circulation and clear negative energy from the mind, one of the root causes of stress. Besides, healthy ageing is also important. Indulge in rejuvenating treatments that use the natural principles of Ayurveda. 

ABOUT THE RETREAT
Packages: Kovalam: Rs 1,10,976
Thekkady: Rs 76,032 Jaipur: Rs 91,776 (Including taxes)
When to visit: The best time to visit is between January and April
For more details: Niraamaya.in
Phone no: 080 - 45104510

Comments

